The new Supra might be the hottest Toyota on sale today, but let’s keep in mind it won’t remain the company’s flagship sports car for much longer as something with roughly three times the A90’s power is in the works. We’re talking about the GR Super Sport, a hypercar currently being developed both as a road-going model and as a race car to compete in FIA’s newly established hypercar class part of the 2020/21 World Endurance Championship season.

The track version will actually be based on the road car, and today we are given the rare opportunity to catch a glimpse of a prototype courtesy of footage released by Gazoo Racing. Shot in Japan at the Fuji Speedway track, the fully camouflaged GR Super Sport is being driven around the circuit for a part of the video by none other than Toyota CEO and President, Akio Toyoda.

15 Photos

In road-legal guise, the new GR Super Sport will act as a spiritual successor of the TS020 GT-One road version from the late 1990s. If it’s going to be anything like the concept – which logic tells us it will – the hypercar will utilize a hybrid powertrain with somewhere in the region of 1,000 horsepower. Unveiled about a year ago, the namesake showcar had a combined output of 986 hp from a mid-mounted twin-turbo 2.4-liter V6 part of a race car-derived hybrid setup.

It’s important to mention the race car won’t be as powerful since regulations say output has to be limited to 750 hp and weight locked in at a maximum 1,100 kilograms (2,425 pounds). For the race cars, the teams won’t be forced to install a hybrid powertrain, but if they plan to do so, the electrified component won’t be allowed to develop more than 270 hp.

16 Photos

There are some differences between the concept and the prototype as we’re noticing the top-exit dual exhausts of the former are missing. In turn, the test vehicle appears to have a roof scoop, although it’s not visible all the time. This leads us to believe Toyota has built more than just one prototype. Like the concept, it doesn’t have a rear window while a vertical fin bisects the rear deck to give the GR Super Sport a lovely look.

For a brief moment, we get to check out the stripped-out interior clad in carbon fiber and with a screen on the center console for the rearview camera and another one below it providing relevant data. It seats two people and features a fully digital driver’s display with shift lights on top of it. Wrapped in Alcantara, the steering wheel hosts four buttons and is accompanied by shift paddles mounted behind.

When it will arrive in road-legal production form, the Toyota GR Super Sport will cost hypercar money and we won’t be too surprised if availability will be extremely limited.