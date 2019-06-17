With the visible exhausts actually being the real deal and a TFSI underneath the hood, the Audi SQ2 is becoming something of a rarity in Audi Sport’s European lineup where more and more cars have faux tips and pack diesel engines. A forbidden fruit in the United States, the SQ2 was introduced back in October 2018 at the Paris Motor Show, but for whatever reasons, it hasn’t been getting much coverage from automotive media. We want to fix that by bringing to your attention a new video produced by Auditography.

Shot in Malmö, Sweden, the adjacent clip puts the spotlight on a new SQ2 finished in Mythos black pearl effect. Audi’s rival for the likes of the Volkswagen T-Roc R and BMW X2 M35i combines the heart of an Audi S3 in a high-riding package and serves as the entry point into Audi Sport’s SUV portfolio. There have been rumors of an RS Q2, but we’ll believe them when we’ll see a five-cylinder Q2. Meanwhile, the SQ2 is the top dog in the lineup and this video gives you a quick tour of the feisty machine.

7 Photos

You’d think it would be slower to 62 mph (100 kph) than bigger cars such as the S4 through S7 models, but it’s actually not. As a matter of fact, it matches the Euro-spec S4 Sedan and S5 Coupe diesels by completing the task in 4.8 seconds or 0.1s quicker than the S4 Avant and S5 Sportback sold on the Old Continent. Oddly enough, it’s quicker than the S6 Sedan (5.0 seconds) as well as the S6 Avant and S7 Sportback, which both need 5.1 seconds.

Of course, 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) doesn’t tell the whole story regarding a car’s performance since the bigger Audis with their huge torque numbers will beat the SQ2 in just about every other test. Nevertheless, you have to admit it’s a bit of a peculiar situation when this little crossover is quicker from a standstill to 62 mph than way more expensive cars. Not that the SQ2 is cheap, taking into consideration it carries a starting price in its domestic market Germany of €44,500.

As a final note, the Q2 might not remain the smallest Audi with a higher ground clearance considering spy shots have shown an A1 Allroad is likely in the works.