It's almost three years since Porsche introduced the latest generation of the Cayman, or the 718 Cayman rather, and we all know that the addition of those three numbers meant the losing two cylinders and getting a turbocharger instead.

The Stuttgart-based company pretty much knew what it was doing – the decision to go from the naturally-aspirated power plant to force-inducted flat four in the 982 series wasn't really a problem as far as our review goes.

However, it looks like the 718 Cayman is due for a facelift real soon as an undisguised prototype was seen strolling around the streets of Stuttgart.

11 Photos

Based on the video, it looks like the changes in the upcoming 718 Cayman won't be extensive. The front fascia's pretty much the same. The prototype wears a different set of rims, though, but that would be inconclusive nor would it be a surprise.

At the rear, however, the new 718 Cayman gets a restyled diffuser. It's more robust, plus the twin tailpipes are now separated from each other unlike before. Beyond that, there aren't any deviations seen on the facelifted version – a story that would be pretty much the same for what's inside the engine bay.

The same uploader on Youtube also saw the 718 Cayman GT4 completely undisguised on the same street in Stuttgart (video below). The road-legal version of the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport has been making rounds in the Nurburgring making sure that its imminent launch won't be a disappointment for its patrons.

The upcoming 718 Cayman GT4's engine still isn't clear at this point. Some say that it would be a detuned variant of the 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six from the 991-generation 911 GT3, while many believe that it would use the same 3.8-liter flat-six from its Clubsport brother.

'

Source: DrGumoLunatic via Youtube