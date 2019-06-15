The population of lightweight track toys has been steadily increasing and this year, a new contender to the track-focused market is up for grabs. Dubbed as the Spartan, this roofless mid-engined supercar is made for blistering fun on the track.

The Spartan is the brainchild of twin brothers Nick and Peter Pap who both started the idea of a track toy in 1983 when built a bike-powered buggy. The initial Spartan was powered by a Ducati 1198S Superbike engine and of course, should be made as light as possible. It was completed in 2011, however, the twins eventually changed their minds and went with an actual car engine to replace the 4-valve powerplant.

The result is the current Spartan track toy that's limited to 300 units only. Powered by a supercharged 2.0-liter Honda Civic Type R engine in a 2.4-liter engine block, the Spartan can produce up to 400-horsepower (298 kiloWatt) according to its spec sheet.

With that said, the Spartan will join the ranks of the Ariel Atom 4 and Vandal One s lightweight race cars that use the hot hatch's engine. Speaking of lightweight, the Spartan only weighs 550 kilograms (1,213 pounds) with its carbon fiber body. You can see the full specifications on the Press Release section below.

With its light body and relatively massive power output, the Spartan can go from zero to 62 miles per hour in just 2.4 seconds, with a top speed of 245 kilometers per hour (152 miles per hour).

If you're interested in purchasing this fun-mobile, the Spartan can be had for $150,000. However, as mentioned, production is limited to 300 units only.