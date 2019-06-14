Automatic Shut Off and Automatic Park should roll out shortly.

Toyota is taking safety to a whole new level. In fact, the company says it is "relentless" in its commitment to continued safety. And part of that relentlessness includes two new safety systems that will come standard on all Toyota products beginning in 2020: the aptly named Automatic Park and Automatic Shut Off features.

Both systems are pretty self-explanatory. Automatic Park identifies when the driver exits the vehicle without shifting into park, and will do so automatically. Though, it only applies to Toyota products with an electronic shifter or electronic parking brake – which rules out current models like the 4Runner and Land Cruiser (both with traditional shifters), and 86 (with a traditional parking brake). This new equipment, Toyota says, should prevent vehicles from rolling away.

Toyota's Future:

toyota most valuable world brand Toyota Remains World’s Most Valuable Car Brand, Study Shows
2021 toyota tundra engine rumors New Toyota Tundra Could Have Twin-Turbo Hybrid V6, 450 HP

Automatic Shut Off, meanwhile, works together with Toyota's Smart Key to alert the driver when the engine is still running. Only now Automatic Shut Off stops the engine "after a pre-determined period of time" if the driver leaves it running for too long. Toyota isn’t exactly clear on what "a pre-determined period of time" means exactly, but promises smartphone compatibility in the future as an extra safety measure.

Automatic Park and Automatic Shut Off add to Toyota’s already impressive repertoire of safety equipment. Toyota Safety Sense, which offers equipment like pre-collision avoidance, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, is already standard on a majority of the manufacturer’s vehicles.

A Closer Look At Corolla:

most expensive toyota corolla Most Expensive 2020 Toyota Corolla Costs $32,530
2020 toyota corolla sedan first drive 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan First Drive: The Safe Choice

Toyota doesn’t specify when these two new features will roll out to its 2020 products. But with a number of 2020 Toyota models already on sale in the U.S., we expect it before the end of the year.

Source: Toyota

Gallery: 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan: First Drive

2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan
74 Photos
2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla
Explore Reviews

More photos

Toyota Corolla GR Sport, Corolla Trek at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Toyota Corolla GR Sport, Corolla Trek at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
2019 Toyota Corolla Trek
2019 Toyota Corolla Trek
2019 Toyota Corolla GR Sport
2019 Toyota Corolla GR Sport
2018 Toyota Corolla XLE: Review
2018 Toyota Corolla XLE: Review
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid (USA)
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid (USA)
Toyota Corolla See The Changes
Toyota Corolla See The Changes
Hide press releaseShow press release
Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today announces two feature updates to its vehicle line up – Automatic Engine Shut Off and Automatic Park. Each feature represents Toyota’s relentless commitment to continuous improvement.
 
  • Automatic Engine Shut Off
Starting with most Model Year 2020 vehicles, Toyota will provide additional features such as automatic engine shut off or “Auto Shut Off” with an enhanced audible and visual warning to its Smart Key System* (SKS).  The Auto Shut Off feature will automatically shut off the engine after a pre-determined period of time in the event the vehicle is left running. Future enhancements will include smartphone App capabilities as an added reminder.  Currently, Toyota vehicles issue a two-step alert to notify the driver that the engine is running and requests engine to be turned off. Toyota has included this feature since its 2003 SKS introduction.

* Toyota’s current Smart Key System meets or exceeds all relevant federal safety standards while providing added convenience, improved theft prevention and personal security benefits. 
 
  • Automatic Park
Also, starting from Model Year 2020, Toyota will begin to phase in Automatic Park, which is designed to help reduce the risk of roll-away.  The feature will be available in vehicles with electronic means of shifting and/or applying the parking brake, and is designed to automatically shift the vehicle into the “park” position and/or apply the electronic parking brake, in the event the driver exits the vehicle without placing the vehicle in “park.” **

**Currently, Toyota vehicles include audible and visual warnings.  Also,Toyota’s non-traditional shifters have a separate P button to reduce confusion.
 
Toyota has long been a leader in technological innovation. For example, the company first introduced Toyota Safety Sense and Lexus Safety System+ packages with automatic emergency braking – standard, based on the belief that making these innovative technologies standard is not only beneficial on the road but helps improve customer satisfaction. With roughly five million vehicles on the road equipped with these systems in the United States and ninety percent of Toyota vehicles produced for the United States market,Toyota continues to pave the way with its relentless focus on enhancing our customers’ experience.