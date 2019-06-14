Keeping with a successive teaser campaign, Kia has dropped yet another teaser of the 2020 Seltos crossover. Just like the last teaser, we get to see more of the crossover then you’d expect. We see many of the same parts of the vehicle as last time; however, we do get a better look at the front and rear end along with one lone wheel – don’t worry, there are three more. Promise.

We’ve known for awhile Kia was developing a compact crossover. While the crossover is no secret, much of the final design remains elusive, even though the teaser video above is pretty generous in showing much of the vehicle. However, it’s difficult to judge an overall aesthetic with a series of focused glamour shots.

Kia says the crossover is aimed at Millennials and “youthful, tech-savvy buyers,” who have plenty of compact crossover options right now. It’s a jam-packed segment, meaning Kia will have to really set the Seltos apart for customers to take notice. From what we’ve seen though, it appears Kia is trying to give the Seltos a luxury-inspired look with Kia’s sweet tiger grille, narrow headlights, and sculpted rear end.

22 Photos

While we have yet to see the entire inside, we do know it will have a somewhat tradition dashboard with a generous 10.25-inch touchscreen. However, there won’t be a digital instrument cluster accompanying it.

Kia is on a product renaissance right now with the recently released Kia Telluride and redesigned Kia Soul, along with forthcoming next-gen Kia Sorento and Mohave that was previewed at the Seoul Motor Show a few months ago. The Kia Seltos will only help bolster the company’s crossover and SUV portfolio, something that was a bit bland just a few years ago. The 2020 Kia Seltos will debut sometime this month.

Source: Kia Motors India via YouTube