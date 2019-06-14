It’s a secret to no one that SUVs are all the rage these days. Even manufacturers like Bentley and Lamborghini now have their own offerings in this segment. Thankfully, not all customers are infected with the idea of owning a high-riding vehicle and, if you are one of those, this rendering will probably put a smile on your face.

We know, we know. There’s not even a tiny chance this vehicle could happen in the real world but it’s still worth our attention. Why? Because, at least in our eyes, this is a fantastic idea. Imagine the unprecedented levels of comfort you find in a Bentley combined with the practicality of a large wagon. For some of us, this is like a dream car.

Giving the all-new Flying Spur a long-roof treatment might sound a bit crazy at first but when you consider the fact the vehicle is built for long journeys, it begins to make some sense. Plus, the distinctive shape of the rear fenders perfectly matches the overall shape of a large wagon.

Want more reasons why this is an awesome idea? Here’s one more – can you think of any other production 12-cylinder station wagon? The largest engine in a wagon these days is a V8 with a displacement of far less than the Flying Spur’s 6.0 liters. And if we assume the added weight of a wagon compared to a sedan would hurt the acceleration a bit, the 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) sprint should still take approximately four seconds.

Needless to say, we’ll have to live our lives without a wagon version of the new super luxury sedan from the United Kingdom. Bentley now has the Bentayga for those looking for more everyday practicality but we’ll definitely pick the Flying Spur instead any day of the week.