When you think of an electric SUV born in America, the Tesla Model X springs to mind, but Fisker is attempting to play the catch-up game with its unnamed zero-emissions tall vehicle. It has already been teased on social media several times prior to its December debut, and now Henrik Fisker himself took to Facebook to publish a fresh official rendering of the upcoming product.

With the previous teasers focusing on the front fascia, the new one allows us to take a good look at the side profile where the first thing you’ll probably notice will be the turn signal incorporated into the D-pillar. Needless to say, the electric SUV will still have the indicators in their usual place, but Fisker explains this extra set will come in handy when changing lanes by better showing drivers behind your intention to change lanes.

7 Photos

The fresh teaser is also a good opportunity to check out the pop-out door handles that seem to have an illuminated strip to make them more visible once the sun is down. The beltline is also interesting as it gradually goes up from the middle of the rear door until it meets the C-pillar, while the greenhouse is quite generous thanks to the quarter glass allowing more light inside the cabin.

We can also catch a glimpse of the prominent rear wheel arches (22-inch alloys will be optional) and the thin LED strip belonging to the taillights and sort of reminding us of the Kia Stinger. A relatively small sunroof is visible, as is the rear spoiler hosting the third brake light along with aero elements flanking the rear window.

In previous posts on Facebook, Henrik Fisker talked about reviewing the build progress of a prototype, mentioning its “innovative interior with new utility features.” In a separate post, the head honcho promised “a new radical feature,” but without going into any details. That small sunroof might not be telling the whole story as the vehicle is set to have an “extended open-air atmosphere” available at the touch of a button.

Images of the cabin are not available at this point, but Fisker promises a “vastly spacious interior” with high-end materials and a big head-up display. The infotainment system will feature an intuitive user interface and will encompass the latest car tech available.

While the full reveal is scheduled to take place in December, it won’t be going on sale until the second half of 2021. Set to be built at a yet-to-be-determined U.S. location, the pure electric SUV is going to cost under $40,000 and will have an estimated range of 300 miles (483 kilometers) thanks to an 80-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Power will be provided by two electric motors – one at the front axle and the other in the back – to enable an all-wheel-drive setup.

Expect more teasers to arrive between now and the electric SUV’s premiere late this year.

Source: Henrik Fisker / Facebook