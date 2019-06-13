Cadillac is hoping to take a bigger bite out of the three-row luxury crossover market with its new XT6. The handsome people mover debuted in January at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, and in March we learned the base price for its two available trim levels, Premium and Sport. With the XT6 getting ready to hit dealerships, Cadillac’s XT6 configurator is now live so we can see just how deep the rabbit hole of optional extras really goes. And it goes quite far, indeed.

The Sport checks in with a higher $58,090 base price versus $53,590 for the Premium Luxury, so that’s where our adventure begins. The standard-issue mill for both is the 3.6-liter, 310-horsepower (231-kilowatt) V6, though the Sport only comes with all-wheel-drive, which is part of the reason for the higher base price.

As for exterior colors, Cadillac offers nine shades for the Sport but incredibly, only one – Radiant Silver Metallic – is offered without an extra cost. Since we’re going for the most expensive model here (and since we’re positively tired of endless shades of silver or gray) we opt for the Red Horizon Tintcoat, which adds $1,225 to the price. Interior color selections don’t sway the cost, though some combinations are only available through option packages.

Speaking of which, that’s the next stop and it’s where things get a bit confusing. The Platinum Package shows up as a $3,700 option, but clicking it actually adds $9,875 to the price. That’s because it also requires the Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package as well as the Driver Assist Package be added, which fills the Caddy with things like premium floor mats, upgraded leather seating, a heads-up display, rear cameras, and all kinds of driver-assist systems. Super Cruise, however, is not offered.

Not all options are conveniently squirreled away in packages, however. Some highlights include second-row captain’s chairs for six-passenger seating, costing an extra $800. You’ll pay $2,195 for a rear seat infotainment system, $2,000 for the Night Vision system, $700 for premium headlamps, and $15 for a front license plate bracket. Yes, Cadillac charges $15 on an expensive luxury crossover for a front license plate bracket.

And it does get quite expensive. By the time all the packages and options are totaled up, we arrive at a not-diminutive $79,735. Interestingly, despite having a significantly lower base price, even the Premium Luxury gets close to $80,000 with a maxed-out figure of $78,910. Hit the configurator at the source link below to spec-up your own XT6.