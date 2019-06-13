McLaren debuted the Speedtail, the spiritual successor to the iconic McLaren F1, last year; however, it appears the British automaker is still testing prototypes. They're likely dialing in the final quirks before customer deliveries begin next year. However, one eagle-eyed bystander was able to capture on video a McLaren Speedtail prototype catch fire.

The video is, sadly, short at a mere 18 seconds. However, it's enough time to see smoke billowing from the rear. Then, all of a sudden, smoke billows from the cabin, engulfing much of the car in smoke. There are no details about what exactly happened, but it does appear the video is from the UK thanks to the car's British plates. Photos posted to the Hypercars Daily Facebook page below show the car missing the engine cover.

The McLaren Speedtail prototype isn't the first McLaren to catch fire. Earlier this year a video of a Senna going up in flames surfaced. Both are heartbreaking.

The Speedtail signaled a new era for McLaren. The car is capable of reaching 250 miles per hour (402 kilometers per hour) with a price of nearly $2,240,000 (€1,970,000). It's aiming for the Bugatti Chiron for sure, but doing it through aerodynamics as opposed to brute force. Powering the Speedtail is a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain making 1,035 horsepower (772 kilowatts). The supercar can reach 186 mph (299 kph) in a mere 12.8 seconds. The car places the driver in the center with two captain chairs to the left and right with an opulent and futuristic interior, too.

Sadly, without any details, it's difficult to speculate what caused the fire. Being a prototype vehicle, there could be several causes that your average consumer never has to worry about. Thankfully, it appears everyone inside escaped uninjured.

Source: SupercarSupremo via YouTube