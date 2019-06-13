Other than the mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette, there is probably no vehicle as highly anticipated at the moment as the Tesla pickup. There are lots of renders of the truck already online, but now The Sketch Monkey takes a turn at imagining how the electric vehicle might look.

The Sketch Monkey starts this video by critiquing some of the Tesla pickup renders that already exist. His major complaint is that many of them don't carry enough of the brand's styling cues, so he uses a Model X as the starting point for this render.

While it's easy to see the artist's point, he might not be correct. Tesla's only teaser for the truck (above) indicates that it has an angular shape that's unlike any of the company's existing models. On Twitter, Elon Musk claims the vehicle has a cyberpunk aesthetic, and it wouldn't look out of place in the movie Blade Runner.

Instead of using the film's sci-fi aesthetic, The Sketch Monkey keeps his design more conventional. The similarities with the Model X are extremely obvious. However, this vehicle has a higher ride height and extended overhang to create a usual cargo bed. Tiny tweaks to the front include inlets in the corners.

Whatever the truck looks like, Musk is hyping it to be something very special. The starting price is allegedly under $50,000. Range-topping versions could allegedly go 400 to 500 miles on a charge. The suspension can adjust according to the load in the back. Musk even claims the pickup could possibly tow 300,000 pounds.

The Tesla pickup should debut before the end of the year, making it practically the first electric pickup that could appeal to the mass market.

Source: TheSketchMonkey via YouTube