Hide press release Show press release

Alpine A110S Press Kit

Introduction

• A110S is the latest addition to the lightweight sports car range

• An intense Alpine driving experience and daily usability

• Refined design elements highlight the A110S ‘s sporting character

• More power and a specific chassis setup

• Costing from €66,500*

Boulogne-Billancourt, 13 June 2019

With an intense sports car persona and assertive styling, the A110S joins the A110 Pure and A110 Légende in the Alpine model range. Assuming a position at the top of the line-up, the A110S is a lightweight coupe characterised by high engine power, a focused chassis setup and refined design elements.

The A110S has been engineered to deliver precise handling response and exacting high-speed stability. Sophisticated styling flourishes inside and out, as well the use of high-end materials such as carbon fibre and Dinamica upholstery, amplify the car’s purposeful nature.

At its core a true Alpine, the A110S is a mid-engined, two-seat sports car that delivers 292Ps and weighs 1114kg. It is engaging to drive at all speeds while still being comfortable in everyday use. Approachable and undemanding to drive, the A110S is faithful to Alpine’s underlying principles of lightweight engineering, compact dimensions and performance through agility.

Costing €66,500* before options, the A110S is available to order immediately and the first cars will appear in showrooms in October. Deliveries are due to begin before the end of the year.

Sébastien Erphelin, Alpine Managing Director comments: ‘The A110S delivers an intense Alpine driving experience. From the very inception of the Alpine project it has been our intention to offer different versions of the A110 with handling and performance characteristics of their own.”

‘Like all versions of the A110, it is easy both to drive and live with day-to-day. The A110S is welcoming of all drivers regardless of their skill level, too.’

______________________________

(*) Base price tax incl, France

Design and interior

• Specific design elements differentiate A110S from the rest of the range

• Signature paint colour is Gris Tonnerre in matte finish

• Optional carbon fibre roof

• Dinamica interior upholstery mirrors the car’s purposeful character

With styling elements all of its own, the A110S is clearly distinguished from the rest of the A110 model range. New exterior design touches such as flag details on the rearmost pillars in carbon fibre and orange, black Alpine script across the rear, orange brake calipers and version specific ‘GT Race’ wheels with a dark finish also mirror the car’s focused character. The A110S looks purposeful with its lower ride height, while an optional Gris Tonnerre paint in a matte finish, exclusive to the A110S, further underlines the car’s sporting nature.

Within the cabin, orange stitching replaces the signature blue stitching found in other versions of the A110.Sophisticated black Dinamica upholstery for the roof lining, sun visors and door panels perfectly underlines the new versions’s uncompromising personality. The seats, also trimmed in Dinamica, are Sabelt items that weigh just 13.1kg apiece. The steering wheel is wrapped in leather and Dinamica with an orange 12 o’clock marker and stitching to match. The pedals and footrests are lightweight aluminium, while the cabin is neatly set off by carbon fibre and orange flag emblems to match those found on the outside of the car.

A110S buyers will have the option of upgrading to a carbon fibre roof in a gloss finish, which not only highlights the car’s sporting nature but actually reduces the car’s overall weight by 1.9kg. Other options include lightweight Fuchs forged alloy wheels and a carbon fibre finish for the Sabelt seats. Standard equipment include a Focal audio system, Alpine Telemetrics and front and rear parking sensors.

Antony Villain, Alpine Design Director, comments: ‘The A110S’s precise and focused character are reflected with new design elements. The flag emblems inside and out, finished in carbon fibre and contrasting orange, neatly encapsulate the car’s personality: its commitment to lightweight construction on one hand and its vibrant driving experience on the other.”

“The Dinamica upholstery within the cabin has a technical look and feel that perfectly suits the A110S. Against orange stitching the Dinamica lends the cabin a refined, high-end quality.”

Chassis

• Springs and anti-roll bars tuned for ultimate handling precision

• Lowered ride height for optimised centre of gravity

• Wider tyres with specific compound and construction

From suspension setup to stability control calibration, and from wheel geometry to tyre construction and compound, the A110S’s chassis has been honed to deliver an intense driving experience.

At its core the A110S uses the same very lightweight and compact aluminium body structure as in any A110, but the unique configuration of the chassis has given the new version a distinct dynamic character. The new coil springs are stiffer by 50 per cent and the dampers have been tuned accordingly. The anti-roll bars - hollow to minimise weight - are firmer by 100 per cent.

The lowered ride height, reduced by 4mm, optimises the car’s centre of gravity and lends the A110S excellent high-speed stability and instantaneous steering response. The bump stops have been tuned for ultimate body control. Overall, the focused chassis setup results in a high level of handling precision and dynamic efficiency.

New wheels and tyres (215mm on the front axle and 245mm at the rear) and a specific construction and compound for the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres give the A110S great mechanical grip. The new tyres and the various chassis revisions ensure the A110S has a dynamic character of its own, both in theoretical terms and also in the way the car feels from behind the steering wheel.

Accordingly, the electronic stability control programme has been configured, particularly in Track mode, for ultimate precision and stability. The ESC system can still be fully disengaged.

Fitted as standard are the powerful Brembo brake calipers and 320mm bi-material discs that are optionally available on other versions of the A110.

Jean-Pascal Dauce, Alpine chief engineer, comments: ‘Earlier versions of the A110 were pitched very much in line with the original 1970s A110 - just like that classic model they’re playful and fun to drive. The A110S has a very different character. Its bespoke chassis setup makes it a very focused sports car. High-speed stability and handling precision are two of its defining characteristics. Although lap times are never a priority for our road cars, the new A110S is nonetheless faster than the A110 ‘s other versions.

‘However, what’s important is that it is a comfortable and usable everyday car. The A110S wouldn’t be a true Alpine if it was very firm or too hard-riding to be driven day-to-day. Nor does it demand a very high level of ability on the part of its driver to be fun and rewarding - just like our other models, the A110S can be enjoyed by drivers with any level of experience.’

Powertrain

• 1.8-litre turbocharged engine with 292PS

• Intense and characterful power delivery

• Improved power-to-weight ratio

With engine power increased by 40PS over existing versions of the A110, the A110S is the fastest and most powerful version in the range. The characterful 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine remains, but turbocharger boost pressure is increased by 0.4bar to deliver greater performance.

The peak power output of 292PS arrives at 6400rpm, some 400rpm higher up the rev range than the other versions ‘maximum power output. Torque is rated at 320Nm and is available from 2000rpm to 6400rpm which is 1400rmp higher than on the 252PS engine. Consequently, the A110S’s engine is not only more powerful, but also more thrilling in its delivery. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed Getrag dual-clutch transmission. A brake-based e-differential system, meanwhile, ensures the A110S delivers very sharp and immediate drive away from a corner with minimal wheelspin.

The new horsepower figure means the A110S has a power-to-weight ratio of 3.8kg/PS, which compares favourably to the other versions’ 4.3kg/PS. It sprints to 100kph from standstill in 4.4 seconds.

Jean-Pascal Dauce comments: ‘The objective was to intensify the engine’s character and power delivery. The A110S is characterised by high-speed stability and handling precision, and it was important to mirror those distinctive dynamic traits with the car’s powertrain as well.

‘Between 5000 and 7000rpm the engine is especially energetic. It continues to push forward even at those very high engine speeds, which really encourages you to stretch every gear all the way out.’

Technical Data

Alpine A110S

Fuel type ……………………………… Petrol

Engine type …………………………… 1.8L 4cyl. 16v turbocharged

Maximum power ……………………… 292PS @ 6400rpm

Maximum torque………………………. 320Nm from 2000rpm to 6400rpm

Architecture ……………………………. mid-engined, rear-wheel drive

Gearbox type…………………………… 7-speed DCT, wet clutch

Unladen weight (DIN) …………………. 1114kg

Power to weight ratio…………………... 3.8kg/PS (262PS/tonne)

Dimensions……………………………… 4180/1798/1248mm (length/width/height)

Wheelbase…………………… ………… 2419mm

Track width front……………………….. 1556mm

Track width rear………………………... 1553mm

Chassis………………………………….. double wishbones front and rear

Brakes front…………………………….. 4 piston fixed caliper, 320mm discs

Brakes rear……………………………... single piston floating caliper, 320mm discs

Drag coefficient………………………… Cd: 0.32

Drag area……………………………….. Cd*A: 0.621 (A 1.94m²)

Fuel tank………………………………... 45 litres

Boot capacity front……………………... 96 litres

Boot capacity rear……………………… 100 litres

Wheels and tyres………………………. 215/40R18 (front), 245/40R18 (rear)

Top speed……………………………….. 250kph, 155mph

Acceleration……………………………... 0-100kph (62mph) 4.4 seconds

Fuel consumption ……………………… pending homologation

Emissions..……………………………….. pending homologation





Alpine and the A110

• Alpine relaunch started in 2012

• New A110 is faithful to Alpine’s core technical principles

• Alpine originally founded in 1955 by Jean Rédélé

• A celebrated history in international motorsport

The A110S is the fourth version of Alpine’s lightweight sports car. The first version was the A110 Première Edition, which came to market in 2017 and was limited to 1,955 units globally. It was with this version that Alpine was relaunched by parent company Groupe Renault, bringing to an end a two-decade dormant period and signaling the return of one of France’s most famous sports car manufacturers.

Having sold out within five days of order books being opened, the A110 Première Edition was followed up by two further versions of the A110. Badged Pure and Légende, they are mechanically identical to the A110 Première Edition and adhere to the very same principles of lightweight engineering and compact dimensions, but with version specific interior trim, wheel designs, body paint options and standard equipment, they each offer characteristics of their own. While the A110 Pure is destined to live its life on winding mountain roads, the A110 Légende is the grand tourer of the range with effortless everyday usability pushed to the fore.

Having been founded in 1955 by Frenchman Jean Rédélé, Alpine soon established itself as a leading manufacturer of lightweight, fun to drive sports cars. Alpine’s reputation was cemented on the world’s race tracks and rally stages, its cars winning iconic motorsport events including Rallye Monte Carlo in 1971 and again in 1973, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1978.

Relaunching Alpine

Alpine’s revival was started in 2012. Four years later, the Alpine Vision show car made its debut public appearance in Monaco. In 2017, the A110 Première Edition was unveiled at the Geneva motor show before appearing in showrooms towards the end of that year. The relaunched Alpine was conceived as a responsive, fast-moving standalone business unit under the Groupe Renault umbrella with its own dedicated design and engineering teams.

All versions of the A110 are built at Alpine’s factory in Dieppe, northern France. Originally constructed by Alpine-founder Rédélé in 1969 – it celebrates its 50th anniversary this year - the site was modernised and upgraded for production of the new car. The A110 is today offered for sale in 16 markets globally, with 58 dealerships in Europe alone.

With the unveiling of the A110S, Alpine’s revival moves on to the next phase. It joins the A110 Pure and A110 Légende in the model line-up, but with its own chassis settings and a more powerful engine, it offers a very different character and an intense driving experience.

Alpine’s core technical principles

Underpinning the new A110 are the very same technical principles that were determined first by Jean Rédélé 64 years ago and that've been evident in every Alpine car since, be it a dedicated competition machine or a road-going model. Alpine cars draw their performance from compact dimensions, a particular focus on lightweight engineering and a high power-to-weight ratio, rather than extremely powerful engines and very wide tyres.

A foundational Alpine principle is the elevation of driving pleasure - for drivers with any level of experience - over lap times, top speeds and acceleration figures. Importantly, Alpine cars must be comfortable and civilised in everyday use as well, which is especially true of the new A110. To that end it comes equipped as standard with climate control, satellite navigation, cruise control, mobile phone connectivity and a DAB radio, as well as safety systems including multiple airbags, ABS, traction control and stability control.

The new A110’s aluminium body is both very strong and exceptionally light. The lightest version of the car, the A110 Pure, weighs less than 1100kg (with fluids). The mid-engine configuration ensures perfect weight distribution for agile and responsive handing, while all-round double wishbone suspension gives a very high degree of control and precision in bends. Ride comfort is a particular strength of the new A110.

All versions of the sports car use seven-speed paddle shift dual-clutch transmissions that deliver almost instantaneous gearshifts. The common engine is a 1.8-litre four cylinder unit with a turbocharger. In the A110 Première Edition, Pure and Légende this engine develops 252PS, while for the A110S that figure is increased by 40PS to 292PS. All versions of the A110 feature the same three driving modes: Normal, Sport and Track.

Inspired by the original 1962 A110 Berlinette, the new A110’s exterior design forms a link between Alpine’s heritage and its future. Led by Frenchman Antony Villain, the design team set out to capture the spirit of Alpine in the new car while also creating a design language that would stand the test of time.

The twin front headlights, sculpted flanks, distinctive bonnet spine and wraparound rear screen are clearly borrowed from the A110 Berlinette, while the LED running lights and ‘X’-shaped LED taillights, with dynamic turn indicators, hint at the car’s modern day engineering and performance. The single, graceful line that flows from the very front of the car to the rear, meanwhile, is a signature Alpine design feature.

The car’s clean, uncluttered silhouette has been achieved by working in parallel with the engineering team. A completely flat underside and functional diffuser mean there is no need for a rear spoiler. And although the exterior dimensions are very compact - contributing to the car’s agility - the cabin still offers enough space for taller drivers to sit comfortably, even if they’re wearing a helmet.

Access to cabin is among the best in the sports car sector thanks to the low and narrow sill, while the interior itself mirrors the A110’s lightweight construction. The floating centre console, for instance, gives a sense of lightness. Between two compartments the A110 offers 196 litres of storage space. The 96-litre compartment in the front is big enough for a pair of airline carry-on cases, while the 100-litre rear compartment can accommodate two full-face helmets plus an overnight bag.





History of Alpine

Alpine owes its existence to Jean Rédélé. A car dealer by trade and a gifted rally driver, Rédélé established his car company in 1955, choosing the name Alpine in tribute to the Critérium des Alpes rally - scene of his greatest competitive achievement to date - which was staged in the Alps mountain range in the south of France each year.

The region’s tight and twisty roads gave Rédélé not only his company’s name; they also determined the fundamental technical principles that would define every Alpine car. Rédélé recognised that it wasn’t outright power or brute force that made a car quick on a narrow rally stage, but lightweight construction, compact dimensions and agility.

When Rédélé introduced the original A110 road car in 1962, his company began to take off. By then, Alpine and Renault were close collaborators, Alpine cars being sold and serviced by Renault dealerships. Come the early Seventies, Alpine was a major force in top-flight rally competition. In 1971 Alpine won the three steps on the podium of the world famous Rallye Monte Carlo for the first time, then again in 1973. The company went on to win the World Rally Championship Manufacturers’ title later that year.

All the while, Alpine’s road car sales were growing. Rédélé built a dedicated factory in Dieppe in 1969 - the same site that is producing the all-new A110 today - and in 1971 the A310 entered production. Two years later, Alpine was acquired by Groupe Renault.

Alpine achieved its most famous motorsport triumph in 1978; overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The factory continued to release new and innovative road cars throughout the Seventies and Eighties, including the A310 V6 and the GTA. Alpine production would eventually cease in 1995. More than 30,000 Alpine road cars had been built across 40 years, along with more than 100 single-seater and prototype racing cars.

Alpine in Motorsport

Proving the performance, agility and durability of his cars in the crucible of motorsport was of utmost importance to Jean Rédélé. Alpine has competed at the highest level of rallying and circuit racing for decades, recording a string of famous victories that belied the company’s modest size. With that same ambitious and determined spirit Alpine today competes in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The one-make Alpine Europa Cup and the A110 GT4 racer, meanwhile, demonstrate the A110’s inherent agility and performance on the race track.

Although Alpine is perhaps best known for its rallying exploits in the Sixties and Seventies and for winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1978, the company has, in fact, competed right across the motorsport spectrum. Alpine has built no fewer than 70 single-seater racing cars, including two Formula 1 machines, and some 37 sports prototypes for endurance racing.

It was in 1978 that Alpine recorded one of its most celebrated motorsport successes. Driving the A442B sports prototype, Didier Pironi and Jean-Pierre Jaussaud won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, lapping the eight-mile Circuit de la Sarthe 369 times. By the mid-Nineties, Alpine had racked up 26 domestic and international rally titles, four rallycross championships and six single-seater titles.

Using those decades of success as a springboard, Alpine returned to front-line motorsport in 2013. It immediately proved to be a triumphant return to racing; the marque’s A450 prototype won the European Le Mans Series title at its first attempt, and again in 2014.

From there, Alpine graduated to the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), competing once again on the world stage. In 2016, the Alpine A460 won four of the nine rounds to secure the LMP2 WEC title for Alpine, the most hard-fought of those victories coming at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Alpine repeated that success at Le Mans with LMP2 class victory in 2018.

Additionally, the Alpine Europa Cup is now in its second season. The series takes in some of the most iconic circuits in Europe, including Silverstone in the UK and Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. Operated by Alpine’s motorsport partner, Signatech, the Alpine Europa Cup further demonstrates Alpine’s commitment to motorsport. The A110 GT4, meanwhile, sees Alpine return to competition in road car-based motorsport alongside the world’s most prestigious sports car manufacturers. It won the GT4 International Cup in Barhain in late 2018.

###