Gemballa, the German aftermarket tuning company known for cranking out hot Porsches and other projects under its namesake, is now developing a supercar. Gemballa announced it while not only dropping the teaser above but also opening up a search for new investors – a first for the company since 2010.

The company released little information about its new supercar other than a string of superlatives such as “uncompromising,” “radical,” “pure,” and “luxurious.” Steffen Korbach, Gemballa’s owner and managing director, said the car would feature an aggressive design with an engine making more than 800 horsepower. Those are bold claims.

From the teaser, we can see the supercar will sport a mid-engined layout paired with aggressive aerodynamics and a super-sleek shape. There’s a large air intake behind the door that slices into the side of the supercar. However, if you look closely, you can see this is a design sketch – a hint at what the possible supercar could look like. The wheel arches are massive, which attribute to its sleek look. It’s unclear if the supercar will have a bespoke platform or borrow its underpinnings from another manufacturer such as Porsche and its 911.

A tuner venturing into developing its own supercar isn’t new. Many end up being super limited in production with just a handful making it out into the real world, whether it’s limited by cost, demand, or exclusivity. The real test for the Gemballa supercar will come when the company gives the public its first look at the production model. The company says clients will soon see the first designs with a prototype debuting as early as next year.

Announcing the supercar alongside a call for new investors could give the company a much-needed boost. While it has continued to crank out tuned Gemballa-branded Porsches, the company’s output has slowed in recent years. If Gemballa’s timeline is correct, production for its supercar could begin in 2022 with customer deliveries following. Hopefully, we’ll know more soon about how Gemballa plans to crank out more than 800 hp from the car.

Source: Gemballa