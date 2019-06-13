Teased earlier this year, Honda’s first production all-electric vehicle is nearing its official reveal, which should happen later this year. To ease the wait, the Japanese company has released new technical details about the model, which will become the first-ever product of the automaker to be built on a dedicated EV platform.

Honda says the architecture has been developed from the ground up with the main goal being offering “a rewarding, responsive driving experience.” To achieve this, the engineers have positioned the 35.5-kWh Lithium-ion battery under the floor centrally within the wheelbase. This smart integration allows for a perfect 50:50 weight balance and a low center of gravity.

All We Know So Far:

The Honda e will be powered by its rear wheels, which will be connected to a high-torque electric motor. The company promises this solution will enable for “steering precision even at high acceleration” and “optimal handling and stability.” The car has been designed to deliver “next-generation small car agility to make city driving enjoyable and tight maneuvers in urban environments effortless.”

As for the battery pack, it is water-cooled can be charged by either Type 2 AC connection or a CCS2 DC rapid charger (integrated into the hood) with the latter providing a quick charge of up to 80 percent in 30 minutes. A complete charge of the battery will provide a range of approximately 124 miles (200 kilometers), according to Honda.

The manufacturer is not ready to disclose the official release date of the production electric vehicle but we know for a fact it’s coming before the year’s end. Honda has already received 31,000 “expressions of interest” from European customers and everyone who is interested in the electric hatch can register on the Honda national websites.

Source: Honda