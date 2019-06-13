This one is faster than a stock, new Ford GT.
The 2005-2006 Ford GT is an impressive performance car straight from the factory, but it also responds very well to modifications. In this new video, a tuned example hits the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds in Merritt Island, Florida, for a blast down the 2.7-mile runway to reach a top speed of 214.097 miles per hour (344.556 kilometers per hour).
This 2006 GT makes 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881.3 Newton-meters) from a modified version of the 5.4-liter supercharged V8 and running through a six-speed manual. The modifications provide impressive results because the car accelerates like a rocket. For comparison, when a stock example of the current GT went to the 2.7-mile runway, it managed to hit 210.486 mph (338.74 kph) – 3.611 mph (5.8113 kph) slower than the modified car in this video.
This GT isn't even the quickest one around. In March 2019, the M2K Motorsports team brought its highly modified, 2,500-hp (1,864-kW) car to the Texas Mile event at Victoria Regional Airport. After dialing in the machine, the crew managed to push the vehicle to a record-setting 300.4 mph (483.44 kph) in the standing mile.
The concrete runway that Johnny Bohmer uses measures 3 miles (4.828 kilometers) long, plus extra asphalt runoff on each end, and is one of the flattest surfaces of its kind with an elevation variance of just 0.25 inches (6.35 millimeters) over the entire span. To ensure accurate results, Bohmer uses Garman and GoPro in-car monitoring equipment, and the International Mile Racing Association also does timing and speed checks externally for extra certainty about the numbers.
Source: Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds via YouTube
Modified Ford GT Reaches 214 MPH!
The Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds (JBPG) runway, located in Merritt Island FL. is not only the widest and flattest runway in the world but also close to the longest. For over 10 years, Johnny Bohmer has been performing Straight Line Aerodynamic Testing for many manufacturers and thousands of vehicles here. The all concrete runway is 3 miles long with an additional 1000 ft. asphalt runoff on each end. The runway is also 100 yds. wide with an additional 50ft wide traffic lane on each side and has an elevation variance of only 1⁄4 in. from north to south over the 3 miles making this one of the flattest, large surface concrete platforms in the world. You hardly notice the 24 in. crown in the center of the runway due to the immense width of the surface. In todays’ time, the availability of concrete would make this runway impossible to build. The traction is also substantially better here than any street surface; not as good as a drag strip, but much better than the street.
Johnny Bohmer has developed a program to debunk myths and fact check the manufacturer’s claims of vehicles performance. While testing the vehicles, Johnny’s team will data log each vehicle and record the findings. These have been useful to many manufacturers because of the vehicles ability to drive at speed for 2.5 miles while still have a safe, shut down area. Performance videos will be posted to the public on the recently started, Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds YouTube channel.
The vehicles being tested are timed and speed checked with Garmin and GoPro interior monitoring systems. External timing and speed are performed by the International Mile Racing Association (IMRA) who is a sanctioning body accepted by numerous auto groups and the Guinness Book of World Records. Johnny and his team will routinely test 1⁄2 mile, 1 mile, 1.5 mile, 2 mile, 2.3 mile, 2.5 mile and 2.7 mile distances. Manufacturers come from all over the world to test many types of vehicles at JBPG including sports cars, race cars, tractor trailers, electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, fire safety, law enforcement and the list goes on.
On March 9, 2019, Johnny Bohmer had a small group of vehicles testing at JBPG; ranging from the Bugatti Chiron and Porsche GT2RS to the Ford GT and Nissan GTR. The weather conditions that day are listed below.
10:00AM EST.
Temp: 23C/73.4F
Dew point: 18C/64.4F Humidity: 73% Wind: 00000kt (0 mph)
Surface Temp: 25C/77F
3:00PM EST.
Temp: 26C/78.8F
Dew point: 18C/64.4F Humidity: 61%
Wind: 09008kt (9 MPH) Wind Direction: Southeast Surface Temp: 33.9C/93F
One of the main functions of the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds is to safely determine all aspects of a vehicle’s performance capabilities while determining the accuracy of the manufacturer’s claims.
