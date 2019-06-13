Can't wait for the Urus Performante? This tuner might have a solution.
Finally, the massively underpowered Lamborghini Urus has been “fixed” by ABT. All jokes aside, the German tuner took a pause from fiddling with mainstream Volkswagens, Audis, SEATs, and Skodas to focus on the raging bull on stilts. Because, you know, 640 horsepower simply wasn’t enough, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 has been dialed to produce a whopping 700 hp or which is only 7 hp shy of the mighty Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and its supercharged 6.2-liter V8.
The added horsepower comes along with a nice bump in torque from the series 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) to an immense 671 lb-ft (910 Nm). That’s actually slightly more than America’s Super SUV, which has to make do with “only” 645 lb-ft (875 Nm). According to ABT, the added muscle has shaved off two-tenths of a second from the sprint to 60 mph (96 kph), which now takes only 3.4 seconds or only 0.1s slower than the Trackhawk.
The aftermarket specialist isn’t saying whether the top speed has increased courtesy of the ABT Engine module, but the stock Lamborghini Urus is already a missile by maxing out at 189.5 mph (305 kph). We’d also be curious to know how the 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) has improved after the power lift over the regular SUV, which needs 12.8 seconds to complete the task.
If you want a hotter Urus but you’re not a fan of handing it over to a tuner, rumor has it Lamborghini will be making a high-performance version tentatively called Urus Performante. Technically, the folks from Sant’Agata Bolognese have already developed a meaner Urus with the stripped-out ST-X race car concept, and some of the goodies are allegedly being adapted for a road version. If true, the spicy Urus flavor will fight other amped-up SUVs from within the VW Group, such as the Bentley Bentayga Speed and the forthcoming Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.
Meanwhile, tuners like ABT will be more than happy to squeeze out more from the eight-cylinder engine if for whatever reason the stock output doesn’t quench your thirst for power.
Source: ABT
ABT Sportsline 2019 – Press Release CW 24
Urus is the first Lamborghini with ABT Power, delivering 710 hp and 910 Nm
Lamborghini is probably the Audi and VW Group’s sportiest marque. “Of course, that is why it came to our attention,” says Hans-Jürgen Abt, CEO of the tuning provider ABT Sportsline. The family business is celebrating the debut of a performance kit for the Urus, capable of 189.5 mph, making it a truly super SUV. This beautifully impressive vehicle’s standard V8 bi-turbo engine puts down 650 hp (478 kW) with a maximum torque of 850 Nm, but ABT Power provides even greater driving pleasure. Thanks to the high-tech control unit ABT Engine Control (AEC), the data sheet now boasts 710 hp (522 kW) and 910 Nm.
In order to truly comprehend the significance of these figures, we must compare them to those of a supercar from the 1980s. The legendary Lamborghini Countach LP400S V12 was the winner in many a game of ‘Top Trumps’ and was considered pretty much unbeatable. Nevertheless, its 375 hp is merely half that of today’s ABT Sportsline-optimised Urus. Despite its heavier weight, this SUV is also considerably faster, with acceleration comparable to modern sports cars such as the brand-new Porsche 911 Carrera S. After the performance upgrade by the world’s largest tuning provider for vehicles from the VW and Audi Group, the Urus now sprints from 0-60 mph in 3.4 instead of 3.6 seconds.
With a full warranty and perfect tuning, you can rely on ABT Sportsline. Each performance upgrade is tailor-made for each vehicle type and meticulously tested. This also includes gathering data via a state-of-the-art, reference-class dynamometer. However, the enormous driving pleasure of the Urus first becomes evident on the road. Here, the typical Lamborghini engine sound and massive performance increase by ABT Sportsline come together brilliantly.