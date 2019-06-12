He will head up the Japanese automaker's design operations for North America.
Things are moving and shaking in the upper executive offices at Nissan. The automaker announced that David Woodhouse has joined the company as vice president of Nissan Design America, leading all design aspects for both Nissan and Infiniti in North America. The position also places Woodhouse on the company’s Global Nissan Design Management Committee.
The announcement is the second surprise move regarding Woodhouse in recent days. Last week, Automotive News reported that the automotive mogul resigned rather suddenly from Ford, where he’d spent upwards of 20 years in various design roles. At the time of his departure he was the automaker’s director of global design, and he played a not insignificant role in recent Lincoln projects including the Continental and Aviator concept vehicles – both of which led to production versions that garnered praise among the motoring press.
“As we celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Nissan Design America, I am pleased that David Woodhouse will be leading and inspiring our talented team in San Diego,” said Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president of global design, for Nissan. “David’s talent, leadership and vision will ensure that NDA shapes an exciting future for the Infiniti and Nissan brands as well as groundbreaking user experience concepts for our customers for years to come.”
Times Are Changing:
Nissan has been making some waves lately in the news, though not entirely for the best of reasons. Late last year the company’s former Chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn was fired after being arrested for allegedly underreporting his income, among other reported misdeeds. Most recently, the company was mentioned as a possible reason why the merger proposal between FCA and Renault – the latter of which owns a sizable stake in Nissan.
Source: Nissan
David Woodhouse named vice president of Nissan Design America
SAN DIEGO – Nissan has hired David Woodhouse to serve as vice president, Nissan Design America (NDA). In this role, Woodhouse will lead all Nissan and INFINITI design activities in North America. He will also serve on the company's Global Nissan Design Management Committee.
"As we celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Nissan Design America, I am pleased that David Woodhouse will be leading and inspiring our talented team in San Diego," said Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president, Global Design, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. "David's talent, leadership and vision will ensure that NDA shapes an exciting future for the Infiniti and Nissan brands as well as groundbreaking user experience concepts for our customers for years to come."
Woodhouse brings more than 25 years of global automotive design expertise to his new role at Nissan. Most recently, he served as Lincoln design director at Ford Motor Company. His career includes time with a number of global premium brands, including Mini, Cadillac, Range Rover and BMW.
Founded in 1979, Nissan Design America was Nissan's first design studio outside of Japan. Today, NDA is a full-production design studio capable of handling all phases of automotive design development, from exploratory to production. NDA designs vehicles for global markets with a particular emphasis on the North American region. The studio works in close collaboration with its global design counterparts, as well as with Nissan Technical Centers in Japan and North America.
NDA creates innovative designs that contribute significantly to the continued evolution of the company's brands and the advancement of Nissan Intelligent Mobility. For more information about NDA, see: https://usa.nissannews.com/en-US/releases/nissan-design-america-fact-sheet.