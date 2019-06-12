It'll likely be the only rear-wheel-drive next-gen 2 Series model.

There’s a distinction between a want and a need. Just because you want something doesn’t mean you need it. It’s an obvious observation, but something many people struggle with; however, there’s no doubt the next-gen BMW 2 Series Coupe the German automaker nicknamed the “Drift Machine” is a need. There’s no argument otherwise. A potent engine up front powering the rear wheels in the sleek, two-door design evokes images of broad smiles, balding tires, and lots of tire smoke. While the next-generation BMW 2 Series Coupe is likely months away from arriving – BMW is preparing to launch the four-door Gran Coupe – we have a rendering of what the M2 Coupe could look like.

BMW News You Can Use:

bmw calls m8 supercar BMW Says M8 Is A Supercar, So No Need For Hotter Model
2020 bmw 3 series touring 2020 BMW 3 Series Touring Debuts Its Long Roof Lines For Euro Buyers
bmw x7 grille e30 vice versa You Shouldn't Miss Seeing BMW X7 Grille On E30 And Vice Versa
drag race bmw z4 boxster gts audi tt s Roadster Drag Race: BMW Z4 Vs. Porsche Boxster GTS Vs. Audi TTS

The rendering doesn’t revolutionize the 2 Series Coupe’s design. Instead, it refines it, updating the front-end look with current BMW styling. The headlights are sleek with a chunkier kidney-bean grille that sits atop a smiling lower front fascia. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. Along the side, the crease is lower, sloping upward from the front M fender badge to the taillight, cutting beneath the door handle as opposed to through it on the current-generation car. While we can’t see the rear, it likely receives a similar level of modest updates.

The rendering comes at a time when BMW is preparing to turn the 2 Series into a front-wheel-drive machine. That’s why BMW saying the internal nickname for the 2 Series Coupe was “Drift Machine” warranted a story last year. All other 2 Series models except for the Coupe are expected to ride on an FWD platform. BMW development chief Klaus Fröhlich said he worked hard to guarantee the next 2 Series Coupe would "have the power where you need it.” And that means rear-wheel drive, turning this from a want into a much-needed need.

Source: X-Tomi Design