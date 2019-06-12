There’s a distinction between a want and a need. Just because you want something doesn’t mean you need it. It’s an obvious observation, but something many people struggle with; however, there’s no doubt the next-gen BMW 2 Series Coupe the German automaker nicknamed the “Drift Machine” is a need. There’s no argument otherwise. A potent engine up front powering the rear wheels in the sleek, two-door design evokes images of broad smiles, balding tires, and lots of tire smoke. While the next-generation BMW 2 Series Coupe is likely months away from arriving – BMW is preparing to launch the four-door Gran Coupe – we have a rendering of what the M2 Coupe could look like.

The rendering doesn’t revolutionize the 2 Series Coupe’s design. Instead, it refines it, updating the front-end look with current BMW styling. The headlights are sleek with a chunkier kidney-bean grille that sits atop a smiling lower front fascia. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. Along the side, the crease is lower, sloping upward from the front M fender badge to the taillight, cutting beneath the door handle as opposed to through it on the current-generation car. While we can’t see the rear, it likely receives a similar level of modest updates.

The rendering comes at a time when BMW is preparing to turn the 2 Series into a front-wheel-drive machine. That’s why BMW saying the internal nickname for the 2 Series Coupe was “Drift Machine” warranted a story last year. All other 2 Series models except for the Coupe are expected to ride on an FWD platform. BMW development chief Klaus Fröhlich said he worked hard to guarantee the next 2 Series Coupe would "have the power where you need it.” And that means rear-wheel drive, turning this from a want into a much-needed need.

Source: X-Tomi Design