The company already added 1,000 people to the plant's workforce earlier this year.
General Motors will invest $150 Million into its Flint Truck Assembly Plant to increase the production of the new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups. The money will also go towards improving the factory's conveyors and other tooling, and this work will be done in the first half of 2020.
"We have tremendous opportunities to grow our heavy-duty pickup business because we’ve invested in capability, performance, innovation, and capacity," said Mark Reuss, GM president, said when announcing the new investment. "Our all-new Chevrolet and GMC HD pickups are the toughest, strongest, most capable heavy-duty pickups we’ve ever brought to market, and our Flint team is up to the challenge to build world-class quality products to drive the growth."
Since 2013, GM has put $1.6 billion into the Flint Assembly plant for increasing production capacity of heavy duty trucks. The money has allowed the factory to build around 40,000 more pickups per year than previously. The General also added 1,000 new jobs there earlier this year.
The heavy-duty models of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra start shipping to dealers this week. Both of them are available with a new 6.6-liter V8 that makes 401 horsepower (299 kilowatts) with 464 pound-feet (629 Newton-meters) of torque or a 6.6-liter V8 turbodiesel with a stump-pulling 445 hp (332 kW) and 910 lb-ft (1,234 Nm). The diesel hooks up to a 10-speed automatic, and the gasoline-fueled powerplant uses a six-speed automatic.
The pair have different styling details, but the major differentiating factor is the Sierra HD's Multipro tailgate that has six different settings, including functioning as a staircase and workbench.
Spy shots already indicate what more body styles are on the way for this pair. For example, the regular cab Sierra HD looks like a hard-working truck for folks who don't need the room of a backseat, and the regular cab Silverado HD a tough pickup, too.
Source: General Motors
GM to Invest $150 Million in Flint Truck Assembly Plant to Increase Full-Size Pickup Truck Production
2019-06-12
GM’s second major expansion of full-size pickup capacity this year
More heavy-duty volume, more crew cabs, more diesels on tap for Flint
Flint news follows expansion of light-duty capacity in Fort Wayne, Indiana
FLINT, Mich. — General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today announced the second major expansion of its full-size pickup production capacity this year: a $150 million investment at Flint Assembly to increase production of the all-new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups, which begin shipping to dealers this week.
This news follows GM’s announcement last month to expand light-duty, full-size pickup production capacity in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in response to strong customer demand.
GM has invested more than $1.6 billion in the Flint Assembly since 2013, enabling an increase in the truck plant’s production capacity of the all-new Chevrolet and GMC HD pickups by about 40,000 vehicles annually, including more crew cab models and diesels.
Additionally, 1,000 new jobs were created this year, bringing employment at the plant to more than 5,000. The new investment will enhance the plant’s conveyors and other tooling to increase production capacity. The work will be completed in the first half of 2020.
“We have tremendous opportunities to grow our heavy-duty pickup business, because we’ve invested in capability, performance, innovation and capacity,” said Mark Reuss, GM president. “Our all-new Chevrolet and GMC HD pickups are the toughest, strongest, most capable heavy-duty pickups we’ve ever brought to market, and our Flint team is up to the challenge to build world-class quality products to drive the growth.”
GM’s full-size truck product offensive began last year with the launch of the all-new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 light-duty crew cabs built at the Fort Wayne truck plant. Double cab and regular cab models are now available as well. Combined sales of the all-new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab pickups, the highest volume model in the fiercely competitive full-size pickup segment, were up 20 percent in the first quarter of 2019 versus a year ago. GM is projecting another significant increase for the second quarter.
Dealers will build their inventories of the new heavy-duty pickups through the remainder of 2019.
The Flint and Fort Wayne investments are the most recent GM has made to strengthen its growing truck, SUV and crossover business. Other investments include those previously announced in Dayton, Ohio; Parma, Ohio; Romulus, Michigan; Toledo, Ohio; Spring Hill, Tennessee; and Lansing, Michigan.
Since 2009, GM has invested more than $23 billion in its U.S. manufacturing base – more than one-quarter of every dollar spent by any automaker.
Opened in 1947, Flint Assembly currently operates three production shifts.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and
Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.