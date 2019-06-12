General Motors will invest $150 Million into its Flint Truck Assembly Plant to increase the production of the new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups. The money will also go towards improving the factory's conveyors and other tooling, and this work will be done in the first half of 2020.

"We have tremendous opportunities to grow our heavy-duty pickup business because we’ve invested in capability, performance, innovation, and capacity," said Mark Reuss, GM president, said when announcing the new investment. "Our all-new Chevrolet and GMC HD pickups are the toughest, strongest, most capable heavy-duty pickups we’ve ever brought to market, and our Flint team is up to the challenge to build world-class quality products to drive the growth."

Since 2013, GM has put $1.6 billion into the Flint Assembly plant for increasing production capacity of heavy duty trucks. The money has allowed the factory to build around 40,000 more pickups per year than previously. The General also added 1,000 new jobs there earlier this year.

The heavy-duty models of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra start shipping to dealers this week. Both of them are available with a new 6.6-liter V8 that makes 401 horsepower (299 kilowatts) with 464 pound-feet (629 Newton-meters) of torque or a 6.6-liter V8 turbodiesel with a stump-pulling 445 hp (332 kW) and 910 lb-ft (1,234 Nm). The diesel hooks up to a 10-speed automatic, and the gasoline-fueled powerplant uses a six-speed automatic.

The pair have different styling details, but the major differentiating factor is the Sierra HD's Multipro tailgate that has six different settings, including functioning as a staircase and workbench.

Spy shots already indicate what more body styles are on the way for this pair. For example, the regular cab Sierra HD looks like a hard-working truck for folks who don't need the room of a backseat, and the regular cab Silverado HD a tough pickup, too.

Source: General Motors