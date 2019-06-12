After appearances in Minority Report, Black Panther, and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Lexus vehicles are a familiar sight in summer movies. Now, the company has an alien-fighting, transforming spacecraft appearing in Men in Black: International.

The Lexus QZ 618 Galactic Enforcer uses Quasar Power Source Technology so that it can travel anywhere in the universe within seconds. This sci-fi powertrain allows for acceleration to 60 miles per hour in 0.0000000000001 nanoseconds. The Inter-Galactic Positioning System means that you never get lost in space. If you meet up with aliens, don't worry because the QZ 618's Amazon Alexa assistant understands seven trillion languages.

On the inside, there are transforming seats with 31-point harnesses so the chairs can fit any alien species. Don't worry about hitting anything, either, because the Lexus Safety System+ includes a force field.

On Earth, the QZ 618 Galactic Enforcer transforms into a 2020 Lexus RC F to blend in with traffic. The newly updated model has a fresh face with tweaked headlights and a revised grille. Under the hood, a 5.0-liter V8 makes 472 horsepower (351 kilowatts) and 395 pound-feet (535 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic sends power to the rear wheels. If you want something more extreme, the new Track Edition slices off 176 pounds thanks to parts like a carbon fiber hood and roof.

In its jet form, the QZ 618 retains the shape of the RC F's spindle grille but overhauls the rest of the design. There's a round passenger section at the front and ultra-angular thrusters pointing out the back.

If you haven't seen it check out the trailer for Men in Black: International, below. It stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson who previously appeared together in Thor: Ragnarok.

