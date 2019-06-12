The 40-car collection includes the Oldsmobile F-88 concept.

Ever wanted to own a car museum? There's now a chance to buy the Gateway Auto Museum in Colorado and its collection of 40 classic vehicles. The jewel of the collection is the 1954 Oldsmobile F-88 concept that shows the brand's take on the C1 Corvette. The asking price is $279 million, but before you get sticker shock, realize that the museum is a package deal with the entire Gateway Resort, totaling 6,919 acres (28 square kilometers) of gorgeous land.

Gateway Auto Museum For Sale
4 Photos
Gateway Auto Museum For Sale Gateway Auto Museum For Sale Gateway Auto Museum For Sale Gateway Auto Museum For Sale

The car collection puts a focus on American classics up to the muscle car era. The oldest vehicle in the collection is a 1906 Cadillac Model H Coupe. However, there are also quite a few more identifiable machines, like a 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, 1970 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda, and 1971 Pontiac GTO Judge.  The video below offers a look at some more of the collection.

The museum considers the F-88 Concept as the star of the collection, though. It's the only one still known in existence. The vehicle uses a Corvette chassis but with a unique front and rear that matches Olds models of the time. It uses a 5.3-liter (324-cubic-inch) version of the brand's famous Rocket V8 and a four-speed automatic. The museum acquired it in 2007 for $3.24 million when the special car went up for auction from Barrett-Jackson.

The rest of the property is similarly impressive. It includes four parcels of land and three residences, including the main house with eight bedrooms. There is also a separate, two-story library and an observatory with a telescope.

When it's time for some outdoor fun, the amenities include off-road driving trails, places to fish, and beautiful hiking spots. Sure $279 million is a serious amount of money, but it buys you nearly 10 square miles of land, a gorgeous collection of cars, and several fantastic homes.

Source: Gateway Auto Museum, Gateway Canyons via Uncrate