Vinyl wraps offer a way to give your vehicle a custom look with a complicated design that's far simpler and cheaper to apply than painting the scheme on the body. Now, an upcoming service launching in July lets Porsche buyers in Germany have the opportunity to order body wraps for their car that include some of the brand's famous racing liveries.

This program is called Second Skin. At launch, buyers can order schemes like the classic light blue and orange Gulf Racing livery and two takes on the famous Martini Racing design. In addition, customers can pick from an array of custom colors in a variety of finishes like Olive Green, Magnesium Satin, Stainless Steel Metallic Gloss, Sunset Gloss, Black Matte, and many more.

"As the livery segment is a very fragmented market, we have created a central port of call with ‘Second Skin’ to guarantee quality and offer a comprehensive approach to finding a solution," Simon Weiss, the person responsible for the project at Porsche Digital, said in the brand's announcement of the new initiative.

The racing designs cost 5,500 euros ($6,234 at current exchange rates), and the colors are 4,000 euros ($4,534). At launch, the service is available for the 991.2-generation Porsche 911, 992-generation 911, 718 Cayman, and 718 Boxster.

The service works by first selecting a design online. A transporter then picks up your Porsche, and one of Second Skin's providers installs the wrap. The work comes with a Porsche Approved Guarantee.

To advertise this project, Porsche will partner with its customer team Project-1 to wrap a 911 RSR in a design by American artist Richard Phillips for the car competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The colorful design will combine three of Phillips' works into a single look.

Source: Porsche, Second Skin