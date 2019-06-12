The Gulf livery and a variety of colors are available, too.
Vinyl wraps offer a way to give your vehicle a custom look with a complicated design that's far simpler and cheaper to apply than painting the scheme on the body. Now, an upcoming service launching in July lets Porsche buyers in Germany have the opportunity to order body wraps for their car that include some of the brand's famous racing liveries.
This program is called Second Skin. At launch, buyers can order schemes like the classic light blue and orange Gulf Racing livery and two takes on the famous Martini Racing design. In addition, customers can pick from an array of custom colors in a variety of finishes like Olive Green, Magnesium Satin, Stainless Steel Metallic Gloss, Sunset Gloss, Black Matte, and many more.
See What's Next From Porsche:
"As the livery segment is a very fragmented market, we have created a central port of call with ‘Second Skin’ to guarantee quality and offer a comprehensive approach to finding a solution," Simon Weiss, the person responsible for the project at Porsche Digital, said in the brand's announcement of the new initiative.
The racing designs cost 5,500 euros ($6,234 at current exchange rates), and the colors are 4,000 euros ($4,534). At launch, the service is available for the 991.2-generation Porsche 911, 992-generation 911, 718 Cayman, and 718 Boxster.
The service works by first selecting a design online. A transporter then picks up your Porsche, and one of Second Skin's providers installs the wrap. The work comes with a Porsche Approved Guarantee.
To advertise this project, Porsche will partner with its customer team Project-1 to wrap a 911 RSR in a design by American artist Richard Phillips for the car competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The colorful design will combine three of Phillips' works into a single look.
Source: Porsche, Second Skin
Porsche Digital launches online platform for vehicle livery design
06/12/2019Individual design at the push of a button: Porsche Digital launches the “Second Skin” online configurator that enables in future to apply customised livery designs to vehicles.
In addition to classic designs stemming from motorsports, it will also be possible to implement designs inspired by, for instance, fashion and the arts. Genuine and previously unavailable Porsche colours will also be available for selection. For this purpose, the platform is collaborating with renowned artists, design studios, foil providers and vinyl paint manufacturers.
“As the livery segment is a very fragmented market, we have created a central port of call with ‘Second Skin’ to guarantee quality and offer a comprehensive approach to finding a solution,” says Simon Weiss, the person responsible for the project at Porsche Digital. For this reason, the entire design and ordering process is fully processed in “Second Skin”: customers select the vehicle model and design it independently or as part of a consultation to obtain a non-binding offer and finish the order online.
Porsche 911 RSR at 24 Hours of Le Mans featuring “Second Skin” livery
Witness how spectacular such a vehicle livery can look at the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Saturday and Sunday, 15 and 16 June 2019. The Porsche-customer-team Project-1 is competing in the long-distance classic in the Porsche 911 RSR featuring a design by artist Richard Phillips. For this purpose, the New Yorker Pop-Art-Artist combined three of his most popular works and thus created a unique design which was implemented in cooperation with Porsche Digital and “Second Skin”.
“We wanted to use the project in Le Mans to demonstrate what we can do in terms of automotive design and that there are no limits to the imagination with ‘Second Skin’. The greatest challenge was to apply a three-part image on a vehicle. We are also very happy with the result because the effect of the colours is unique,” Florian Rothfuss explains as the Director of Digital Business at Porsche Digital.
The Porsche-customer-team Project-1 in the Porsche 911 RSR is competing in Le Mans featuring a design, which was implemented in cooperation with Porsche Digital and “Second Skin”
Porsche service not exclusively available to Porsche owners
The “Second Skin” range will initially be available from July 2019 at www.secondskin.design. Pre-registrations are available from now on. All current Porsche models, but also vehicles by other automotive brands, can be designed and liveries applied using the platform. The costs for a complete vehicle livery start at around 4,000 euros.