Aston Martin is fashionably late to the SUV party, but with Lamborghini taking its sweet time to come out with the Urus that has turned out to be an instant hit, the DBX likely has a bright future up ahead as well. It’s an important model not just because it represents the first high-riding model to carry the brand’s wings, but also the first model to be built at the new factory in St Athan, Wales. This will serve as the sole production facility for the DBX once full production will kick off in the first half of 2020.
Meanwhile, Aston Martin is happy to report pre-production of its SUV has started at the 90-acre, former Ministry of Defence site turned into a manufacturing plant for the DBX and for future models, including the limited-run electric Rapid E. Come 2021, a zero-emissions luxury Lagonda will also be assembled in Wales. So far, the new factory in St Athan has created 200 jobs, but up to 550 more are expected directly at the plant, plus 3,000 jobs across the supply chain and local businesses.
Initially, the Aston Martin DBX will likely be available only with AMG’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, but Aston Martin’s own V12 is expected to be added later in the life cycle. Further down the line, a thrifty hybrid variant probably with Mercedes hardware will join the lineup, and we won’t be too surprised if there will be some performance derivatives as well to spice things up.
Plenty of spy shots depicting prototypes have revealed the interior cabin will borrow numerous bits and pieces from Mercedes, with the electrical architecture also inherited from the three-pointed star. Unlike the namesake concept unveiled back in 2015 with a swoopy two-door shape, the production-ready model will feature a more conventional layout with rear doors to boost its appeal among families looking for a high-end SUV.
Aston Martin promises to take the wraps off the production-ready DBX towards the end of the year. It likely means we won’t see it at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, so here’s hoping it will be on stage in Los Angeles during the second half of November. There’s also the possibility AM will want to unveil its SUV at a dedicated event to avoid having to share the spotlight with rival marques.
ASTON MARTIN PRODUCES FIRST CARS AT ST ATHAN
- British luxury carmaker’s second manufacturing facility is now producing cars
- Aston Martin St Athan is on target to go into full production in the first half of 2020
- Testing of the Aston Martin DBX continues apace
12 June 2019, St Athan, Wales: Aston Martin Lagonda’s second UK manufacturing plant has started to produce cars, as the latest pre-production models of the luxury British carmaker’s first SUV, the Aston Martin DBX, are built.
The 90-acre, former Ministry of Defence site at St Athan in Wales was announced as the second UK plant for Aston Martin Lagonda in early 2016 and since then the whole site, including three ‘Super Hangars’, has been transformed into a modern manufacturing facility for our hand-crafted British cars.
Forming part of Aston Martin’s continued investment in the UK, the opening of St Athan has so far created 200 jobs and is expected to create up to 550 more. Also, as a direct result of this investment a further 3,000 jobs will likely be created across the supply chain and local businesses.
St Athan will be the sole production facility for the Aston Martin DBX, the brand’s first SUV, which has been created for this fast-growing segment of the luxury market. Last year, it was also named as Aston Martin Lagonda’s “Home of Electrification” and the manufacturing home of the Lagonda brand.
Real world testing of the DBX, which began appropriately in the Welsh countryside last year, continues apace. The luxury SUV will be equally at home in an urban environment as it is off-road in less welcoming terrain. Over the last few months the DBX has been put through its paces in all environments from the Arctic Circle to the unique challenges of the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Andy Palmer said: “This is an exciting time for Aston Martin Lagonda. Our second luxury manufacturing facility is now producing cars and is ready to go into full production in H1 2020. Our facilities and manufacturing teams, led by VP and Chief Manufacturing Operations Officer Keith Stanton have done an outstanding job in getting the factory ready almost a year before full production starts, on time and on budget.“
The Aston Martin DBX will be unveiled at the end of 2019.