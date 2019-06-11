Earlier today, Bentley revealed the all-new Flying Spur luxury sedan with a new design inside and out along with the latest luxury features. It’s the sedan for those looking to pay a hearty premium over the Audi A8 W12. We haven’t had much time to drool over the new Bentley; however, the automaker has wasted no time getting the Flying Spur’s configurator up and running. Without prices, we can’t spec out the most expensive model. That won’t stop us from dreaming though as we build the perfect 2020 Bentley Flying Spur.

When you arrive at the Flying Spur’s configurator you’re met with “Bentley Suggests,” pre-configured models with lavish names such as “Tuscan,” “Cool Harmony,” “Alter Ego,” “Storm Noir,” and “Fire and Ice” – did George R.R. Martin approve this? Each offers a unique look inside and out with Storm Noir wearing a stealth appearance while Cool Harmony takes a more traditional luxury look. If none of the pre-configured choices are appealing, you can build your own.

The first choice is paint, which Bentley offers in two flavors – Standard Range and Extended Range. We opted for Moroccan Blue. Next is wheels where we chose the 21-inch black painted wheels that also blacks out the exterior’s brightwork, giving the Bentley a stealthy and subdued appearance. Next, we move inside where we picked dark Beluga hide throughout paired with Liquid Amber over Grand Black accents. Hide and veneer options are extensive with single- and dual-finish veneers available.

Other options include seating and hide trim, contrast stitching and piping, and cross stitching, emblem stitching, and more. We opted for the sport pedals, Imperial Blue emblem stitching, Imperial Blue contrast stitching and seat piping, and the “Diamond Knurling Specification” that gives the interior brightwork an elegant look.

There are endless ways to spec a Bentley Flying Spur. The limits are your imagination. We may not be able to afford a Flying Spur, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be ready to buy one just in case you find yourself with a financial windfall. How would you build your 2020 Bentley Flying Spur? Do you think ours is a hit or a miss? Spec our yours and tell us about it in the comments.

