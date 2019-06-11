When Mercedes announced its new turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, it did so with the proclamation it was the most powerful four-cylinder engine ever. We had to dig to confirm Mercedes’ assertion, and all we could find was the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution FX-440 MR that made 440 horsepower from its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine – 24 more than the Mercedes. However, the company only made 40 examples for the UK. But according to Mercedes-AMG’s head of engine development Ralph Illenberger, who spoke with Carsales, an even more powerful version is possible.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Will Get The Engine First In The U.S.:

Illenberger said the engine has yet to reach its peak performance, adding that there’s more to come with room for improvement. However, he said it was a challenge to bring the current 2.0-liter mill to a street-legal car. He concluded by saying, “We’ll see what the future will bring.”

Right now, Mercedes offers the M 139 engine in two performance flavors – standard and S. The higher powered S makes 416 hp (310 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. The standard M 139 mill produces 382 hp (285 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque. Adding a third tune doesn’t seem too outside the realm of possibility. Both versions of the engine use a twin-scroll turbocharger with the S engine producing up to 30.5 psi (2.1 bar) of boost while the standard engine makes up to 27.6 psi (1.9 bar).

The engine will find its way into the Mercedes-AMG A45. However, U.S. consumers will get their first taste of the mill in the CLA 45 sedan. Spy photos hint the engine could end up in the GLB-Class crossover, too. If Mercedes wrings more power out of its 2.0-liter engine, it may keep the little engine at the top of the most potential four-pot mills. Then again, no reign lasts forever.