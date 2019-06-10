In the world of small, bespoke automakers few are as celebrated as Koenigsegg. It shares its home with Volvo, and it pushes the boundaries of automotive design and engineering. Each new Koenigsegg ushers in something new and the automaker has worked hard to carve a niche for itself while making a name for itself around the world. Whenever a Koenigsegg shows up, people take notice, and at Supercar Sunday at Circuit Assen in the Netherlands, one Koenigsegg Regera with the optional Ghost Package made quite the splash.

The video above is over six minutes of Koenigsegg glamour shots that border on vehicular voyeurism. Koenigsegg made just 80 Regeras, all of which sold out two years ago. Each went for $1.9 million. But it wasn’t until 2018 when the company introduced the optional Ghost Package, which was more than just an appearance pack. The Ghost Package added deep a front spoiler and rear winglets, the entire package increase the Regera’s downforce by more than 20 percent.

While the Regera’s looks are nothing to sneeze at, neither is its performance. The Regera pairs a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 with a trio of electric motors. This allows the hypercar to sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds with a top speed greater than 250 mph (400 kph). The car needs less than 20 seconds to hit its top speed.

It’s rare to see a Koenigsegg and even rarer to see a Regera with the optional Ghost Package. Then again, the video showcases more than a few Koenigsegg hypercars at the event, which is likely more prevalent in Europe than the U.S. for obvious reasons. The crowd around the Regera with the Ghost pack is no surprise. The car is as fast as it looks, is super rare, and sounds glorious.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube