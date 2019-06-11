Hide press release Show press release

The new Mercedes-Benz GLB: for family & friends



Stuttgart/Salt Lake City. The new GLB is a versatile SUV with powerful

proportions, short overhangs and an off-road-oriented design, as well as

optional 4MATIC all-wheel drive. The GLB also serves as a spacious

family car that offers even more flexibility as the first Mercedes-Benz in

this segment available as a seven-seater. Powerful and efficient fourcylinder engines paired with the latest driving assistance systems, and the

intuitively operable infotainment system MBUX, help to equip this new

family member (length/width/height:182/72/65 inches1) with all the

strengths of the current generation Mercedes-Benz compact-class. The allnew 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB will celebrate its World Premiere in Utah

in June and will go on sale in the U.S. by the end of the year.



At 111.4 inches, the GLB’s wheelbase is 5.1 inches longer than the GLA and 1.7

inches shorter than the GLC SUV. The headroom in the first seat row is 41

inches, and the effective legroom in the rear measures at 38 inches, making

the five-seater an exceptionally comfortable ride.



The load compartment capacity of 20 to 62 cubic feet (figures for the fiveseater)* provides spaciousness for various occasions. The second row seats

offer passengers the ability to adjust the inclination of the backrests in several

stages while also providing the flexibility to adjust the seats forward increasing

the cargo compartment by up to 6 cubic feet.

Height information for five-seater. Seven seater: 65 in



Success story: the eighth model in the compact car family

Globally, one in three Mercedes-Benz cars is now an SUV, and one in four a

compact model. A compact SUV like the GLB therefore combines all the

success factors of the company's highest-volume segments.



With the new GLB, the global compact car family from Mercedes-Benz now

consists of eight models: the A-Class, A-Class Sedan and long-wheelbase AClass Sedan, B-Class, CLA Coupe, CLA Wagon and the GLA are already on the

market. In 2018 over 609,000 customers all over the world were able to take

delivery of a compact model. Since the A-Class was launched in 1997, over 6.5

million vehicles from this segment have been sold worldwide by MercedesBenz. In the U.S, market the GLB will join the compact car family that currently

includes the A-Class Sedan, the CLA Coupe and the GLA.



Ready for boarding: up to seven seats

The GLB is the first compact vehicle from Mercedes-Benz to offer an optional

third row with two additional seats. The extensive safety equipment includes

retractable headrests, seat belts with belt tensioners, and a side window airbag,

which also protects the passengers in the third seat row. Additionally, the GLB

supplies ISOFIX and TOP-Tether anchorages for suitable child seats, and these

can be used to attach up to four child seats in the rear.



Comfort details in the third row include two drink holders between the seats as

well as two stowage compartments with a rubberized insert on the left and

right in the load compartment trim, each with a USB-C port. The seats can be

folded so that they are flush with the load compartment floor in order to extend

the load compartment.



The variability in detail:

Variability Five-seater Seven-seater (option)

Second seat row Seat backrest can be divided and folded in a ratio of 40:20:40

Multi-stage seat backrest inclination adjustment

Seat row can be moved 6

inches longitudinally, sitting

surface can be divided in a

ratio of 40:60 (option)

Seat row can be moved 6

inches longitudinally, sitting

surface can be divided in a

ratio of 40:60



EASY-ENTRY function

Third seat

row - Two retractable individual

seats



Off-road orientation: the exterior design

The powerful proportions of the GLB underscore its off-road design. The

surfaces of the forms are emphasized, while lines are minimized and the seams

are executed with high precision. The upright front section with its striking

headlamps are clear evidence of off-road genes, as are the short overhangs at

the front and rear.



The muscular vehicle shoulder dominates the side view at the height of the Cpillar, an effect reinforced by the rising waistline. The doors reach over the side

bar, improving ease of access, while keeping the door openings free of dirt, as

well as increasing protection in the event of a side impact. All-round protective

claddings divide the overall proportions and emphasize the vehicle's off-road

character, as do the optical underride guard at the front and rear.



"Its iconic design lends the Mercedes-Benz GLB an unmistakable SUV

character," says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Daimler AG. "The

clear forms with reduced lines and powerful surfaces conveys our design

philosophy of Sensual Purity."



With aluminum details: the interior design

The instrument panel consists of a single piece, which has optical cutouts in

the driver and front passenger area. There is a widescreen cockpit facing the

driver while the functions and displays are controlled via MBUX (MercedesBenz User Experience). A new feature is the off-road tubular element in an

aluminum look, which rounds off the lower section of the instrument panel and

houses the three round center air vents. These give the dashboard support and

create an impression of robustness, power and a certain element of fun. Below

the air vents is the air conditioning control panel, whose buttons create the

impression that they have been milled from a solid aluminum cylinder.



The robust character of the interior continues in the center console. Tubular

elements in a machined look lend strength to the design of the components and

controls. Along the doors, the SUV character is accentuated by its horizontal

grab handles as part of the standard design and equipment line, this forms a

robust part of the door panel structure, resembling a modified aluminum tube.



Spot on for hills and valleys

The LED High Performance headlamps are available for the GLB on request.

These allow extremely quick and precise, electronically controlled adjustment

of the headlamps to suit the current traffic situation.



As an option, there are also front fog lamps with LED technology. They are able

to distribute the light to reach a wider range than the main headlamps, and

thus are able to increase illumination in peripheral areas, while their low

position in the front bumper helps reduce the risk of dazzling oncoming traffic.



From A for Assistance to M for MBUX: the technical details

The GLB benefits from the technical highlights of the current compact-class

generation from Mercedes-Benz. These include in particular:

 The four-cylinder gas engine, which was completely updated to

relaunch the compact model series. Compared to the previous

generation, they excel with considerably increased specific outputs,

improved efficiency and lower emissions.

 The driving assistance systems with cooperative support for the

driver and functionality from the S-Class: thanks to improved camera

and radar systems, the GLB can look up to 1,641 feet ahead and can

drive partially autonomously in certain situations. For example, by

conveniently adapting the speed before corners, crossroads or

roundabouts using the Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with

recourse to maps and navigation data. As a new function of the Active

Steering Assist, among other things, there is also the intuitive Active

Lange Change Assist. If the Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC is

additionally on board, the GLB also has the function extended to

automatically restart in traffic jams.

 The comfort suspension: at the front, the GLB has MacPherson

suspension struts, at the rear an acoustically and vibrationally

decoupled multi-link axle with compression springs. Adaptive

adjustable damping is available on request. With this, the driver can

change between more comfort or particularly sporty tuning via the

DYNAMIC SELECT switch.

 The intuitively operable infotainment system MBUX - Mercedes-Benz

User Experience: The powerful computer, brilliant screens and

graphics, individualizable depiction, all-color head-up display,

navigation with augmented reality, learning-capable software and the

voice control which can be activated with "Hey Mercedes" are the key

advantages of the system.



Adding more traction: the 4MATIC all-wheel drive

The GLB can be equipped with the permanent all-wheel drive system 4MATIC,

with variable torque distribution. This sporty all-wheel drive configuration

allows the driver to use the DYNAMIC SELECT switch to influence the

characteristics of 4MATIC. Three characteristic programs are available to

control the all-wheel drive clutch, though the system responds flexibly to the

current driving situation in any mode. In regular driving operation, the drive

program "Eco/Comfort" is based on an 80:20 distribution (front axle: rear axle),

while in "Sport" it is 70:30. In off-road mode the all-wheel drive clutch acts as

an inter-axle differential lock, with the basic distribution a balanced 50:50.



4MATIC components include the power take-off to the rear axle, which is

integrated into the automated dual clutch transmission, and the rear axle

differential with an integrated multiplate clutch. This is electro-mechanically

operated. Via a spur gear and ball ramp, an electric motor exerts an axial force

on the clutch pack to open or close the plates. The rear axle differential

compensates the different paths/rotational speeds of the rear wheels. The

advantages of this control system are above all non-rpm-dependent operation

across the entire actuation range, pilot control of the clutch while still

stationary and higher efficiency thanks to the ball ramp concept.



Useful in easy off -road terrain: the Off-Road Engineering Package

The Off-Road Engineering Package, which comes as standard on the GLB 250

4MATIC, encompasses an additional drive program. It adapts the engine's

power delivery and the ABS control to easy off-road terrain away from paved

roads. It can be activated via the DYNAMIC SELECT switch.



Other elements of the Off-Road Engineering Package:

 An animation of the driving situation can be called up in the media

display. The realistic presentation of gradient, inclination angle and

technical settings helps the driver to judge maneuvers correctly.

 The hill-start assistance system Downhill Speed Regulation (DSR)

automatically adheres to a preselected, slow speed between approx. 1

and 11 mph, it can be read out in the instrument cluster and in the

optional head-up display. With targeted brake applications the

assistant helps retain control during steep downhill driving.



Powerful and efficient engine

The new GLB places its trust in the four-cylinder gas engine, which was

completely updated to relaunch the compact model series. In comparison to the

previous generation, it is characterized by significantly increased power,

improved efficiency and emissions.



The two-liter M 260 engine in the GLB 250 has cast-iron cylinder liners in its

engine block of diecast aluminum, widening at the lower end as per the

CONICSHAPE® principle. In-house the cylinder bore process is descriptively

known as "trumpet-honing". This minimizes piston friction and cuts

consumption. In the aluminum four-valve cylinder head, the CAMTRONIC

variable valve timing system allows two-stage adjustment of the valve lift on

the intake side.



The all-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB will go on sale in the U.S. by the end of

the year.





At a glance:

GLB 250

4MATIC

Transmission 8G-DCT

(automatic)

Displacement (cc) 1991

Output (hp) 221

at rpm 5,500

Max. torque (lb-ft) 258

at rpm 1800 - 4000

Acceleration 0-60 mph (s) 6.9

Top speed (mph) 130