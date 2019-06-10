It's a $5,000 increase from the previous year, but it offers considerably more tech.
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class debuted its big third-generation shape in April, revealing a refreshed design with tons of tech and new powertrain choices, including a new turbocharged inline-six and a meaty twin-turbo V8. One thing that Mercedes didn’t mention at the big reveal for its range-topping SUV is price, but that’s been at least partially remedied today with a dollar figure for the entry-level GLS 450. As you’d expect it’s not exactly cheap with a starting price of $75,200, and that doesn’t include $995 in destination charges.
The New GLS Is Here:
For the record, that’s just over $5,000 more than the outdoing GLS 450. You do get more standard-issue kit with the new people mover, however, not the least of which being a digital cockpit with dual 12.3-inch displays, one for the instruments and a center touchscreen for the infotainment system. Speaking of which, the new GLS benefits from Merc’s MBUX system, and passengers enjoy an upgraded Burmester surround sound stereo. The interior can also be configured in standard trim as six-seater with captain’s chairs for a bit more comfort.
Of course, there’s the fresh engine under the hood as well. The new 3.0-liter inline six makes 362 horsepower (269 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, which discriminating Mercedes-Benz followers will note is exactly the same on both counts as the previous-generation twin-turbo V6. However, the new arrangement features the automaker’s EQ Boost mild hybrid tech that aids in both efficiency and power delivery. Using the same nine-speed automatic turning all four wheels as the previous model, Mercedes says the new GLS 450 can reach 60 mph in 5.9 seconds – roughly a half-second quicker than its predecessor.
As for the V8-powered GLS 580, Mercedes still has that price under wraps but if a similar $5,000 bump befalls the new model, it would just crack the six-figure mark. Official pricing for the V8 edition will come later. As for the GLS 450, Mercedes says it will hit U.S. dealerships by the end of 2019.
The new GLS benefits from a progressive interior design that includes a newgeneration steering wheel with Touch Control Buttons, two grab handles on the
center console, a widescreen dual display with a 12.3” Digital Instrument Cluster
and 12.3” multimedia display with touchscreen, a new-generation Touchpad in the
center console, and new 64-Color Ambient Lighting. Popular options on the
previous-generation GLS, such as the Premium Package (including Blind Spot
Assist, Smartphone Integration, Navigation, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Multi-color
ambient lighting and KEYLESS-GO), the Lighting Package (Active LED Headlamps
and Adaptive High beam Assist) and the Parking Assist Package (Active Parking
Assist and Surround View Camera), are now all standard.
With the new generation, customers also have newly available options to
personalize the interior with available Executive Rear Seat Packages, open-pore
trims and up to 5-zones of climate control.
This sophisticated SUV offers the latest technology from Mercedes-Benz with the
revolutionary infotainment system called Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX).
This game-changing system offers intelligent Voice Control and Natural Language
Understanding, augmented video for navigation and introduces the new MBUX
Interior Assistant that supports operating intentions by recognizing hand and arm
movements. The ENERGIZING Comfort function seamlessly links the various
comfort systems in the vehicle together, systematically using the functions of the
climate control system (including fragrancing) and the seats (heating, ventilation,
massage), as well as lighting and musical atmospheres to enable a specific
wellness set-up tailored to the mood and need of the driver. This enhances the
physical comfort and performance both while driving and during breaks. Additional
innovations include the new Carwash function that enables the vehicle to be
prepped for entry into a carwash with the press of a single button.
The groundbreaking new intelligent chassis also sets a new benchmark in the
segment. As the only system of its kind on the market, the sophisticated E-ACTIVE
BODY CONTROL active suspension paired with the 48-volt technology offers
outstanding suspension comfort, agile handling and a high degree of off-road
capability. The GLS features the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driver
assistance systems lending support to the driver in various situations. Additionally,
the new variable 4MATIC system ensures great agility on the road and strong
performance off the beaten track, allowing the driver to have confidence behind the
wheel in any terrain.
The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC features a new in-line six-cylinder engine,
intelligently electrified with 48-volt technology and an Integrated Starter Generator
(ISG). The ISG is responsible for hybrid functions such as EQ Boost and energy
recuperation, allowing for fuel savings that were previously only possible with high voltage hybrid technology. This sophisticated yet powerful engine produces 362 hp
and 369 lb-ft of torque, with a further 184 lb-ft of torque and 21 hp available via EQ
Boost over short periods.
Standard Equipment Highlights for new-generation GLS 450 4MATIC:
3.0L Inline-6 turbo engine with EQ Boost for smoother acceleration and
increased efficiency
7-seat configuration or 6-seat configuration with Captain’s Chairs
LED Intelligent Light System
Revolutionary MBUX User Interface with Voice Control and Natural
Language Understanding
MB Navigation
12.3” Digital Instrument Cluster
12.3” Media Display with Touchscreen
Touchpad in center console
64-color ambient lighting and illuminated door sills
Heated front seats
Active Parking Assist with Surround View
Blind Spot Assist
PRE-SAFE® Sound and PRE-SAFE® Sound
Active Brake Assist
Car-to-X Communication
9 USB ports and 115V household outlet
Nappa Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel with Touch Control Buttons
DYNAMIC SELECT
Power tilt/sliding sunroof
Wireless Charging
Smartphone Integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Burmester Surround Sound System
SiriusXM Radio
KEYLESS-START and KEYLESS-GO
AIRMATIC Suspension
19” wheels
Easy-Pack Tailgate and Load Compartment Cover
2019 GLS 450 4MATIC
(outgoing generation)
2020 GLS 450 4MATIC
(new generation)
MSRP: $70,150* MSRP: $75,200*
Standard Equipment Highlights Standard Equipment Highlights
3.0 L V6 biturbo engine 3.0L Inline-6 turbo engine with EQ Boost for
smoother acceleration and increased efficiency
7-seat configuration 7-seat configuration or 6-seat configuration with
Captain’s Chairs
KEYLESS START KELYESS-START and KEYLESS-GO
Garmin Map Pilot MB Navigation
harmon/kardon® Surround Sound System Burmester Surround Sound System
7” COMAND Media Display 12.3” Media Display with Touchscreen and
12.3” Fully Digital Instrument Cluster
LED Daytime Running Lamps and
LED taillamps
LED Intelligent Light System with Active LED
headlamps and taillamps and Adaptive Highbeam
Assist
PRE-SAFE® PRE-SAFE® and PRE-SAFE® Sound
Active Brake Assist Active Brake Assist
ATTENTION ASSIST® ATTENTION ASSIST®
Bluetooth Connectivity® Bluetooth Connectivity® and Smartphone
Integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Power passenger seat with memory & lumbar
64-color Ambient Lighting and
Illuminated door sills
MBUX User Interface
Touchpad in Center Console
Sirius XM Radio
Wireless Charging
Remote Start
Concierge Service
115V Household Power Outlet
Active Parking Assist with Surround View System
Blind Spot Assist
Car-to-X Communication
Car Exit Warning
At a glance:
GLS 450 4MATIC
MSRP $75,200*
Engine 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo
with EQ Boost
Drive Config. 4MATIC variable
All-Wheel Drive
Performance
Internal Combustion Engine:
362 hp @ 5,500 – 6,100
369 lb-ft @ 1,600 – 4,500
EQ Boost Up to 21 hp
Up to 184 lb-ft
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC will be available in U.S. dealerships by
the end of the year. Pricing for the new GLS 580 will be announced at a later date.