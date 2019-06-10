Hide press release Show press release

Pricing Announced for the highly anticipated next

generation 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS



The all-new GLS has raised the bar yet again as the largest and most

luxurious SUV in the Mercedes-Benz lineup. The GLS is the S-Class among

SUVs, combining sophisticated technology and impressive levels of

standard equipment with comfort for up to 7 passengers, agile dynamics

and extensive safety systems. For the first time, the new generation GLS is

available with a 6-seat option configuration that includes Captain’s Chairs.

Customers will now have the choice of either a three-seat rear bench seat

or two individual seats with armrests in the second row. With larger

dimensions and more comfort than ever before, the Mercedes-Benz GLS

offers three fully electrically adjustable seat rows, giving all passengers a

generous amount of space and outstanding seating comfort. Starting from

$75,200*, the new GLS 450 4MATIC boasts additional standard

equipment, a new 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo engine with EQ Boost and the latest

technological innovations from Mercedes-Benz.



The new GLS benefits from a progressive interior design that includes a newgeneration steering wheel with Touch Control Buttons, two grab handles on the

center console, a widescreen dual display with a 12.3” Digital Instrument Cluster

and 12.3” multimedia display with touchscreen, a new-generation Touchpad in the

center console, and new 64-Color Ambient Lighting. Popular options on the

previous-generation GLS, such as the Premium Package (including Blind Spot

Assist, Smartphone Integration, Navigation, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Multi-color

ambient lighting and KEYLESS-GO), the Lighting Package (Active LED Headlamps

and Adaptive High beam Assist) and the Parking Assist Package (Active Parking

Assist and Surround View Camera), are now all standard.



With the new generation, customers also have newly available options to

personalize the interior with available Executive Rear Seat Packages, open-pore

trims and up to 5-zones of climate control.



This sophisticated SUV offers the latest technology from Mercedes-Benz with the

revolutionary infotainment system called Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX).

This game-changing system offers intelligent Voice Control and Natural Language

Understanding, augmented video for navigation and introduces the new MBUX

Interior Assistant that supports operating intentions by recognizing hand and arm

movements. The ENERGIZING Comfort function seamlessly links the various

comfort systems in the vehicle together, systematically using the functions of the

climate control system (including fragrancing) and the seats (heating, ventilation,

massage), as well as lighting and musical atmospheres to enable a specific

wellness set-up tailored to the mood and need of the driver. This enhances the

physical comfort and performance both while driving and during breaks. Additional

innovations include the new Carwash function that enables the vehicle to be

prepped for entry into a carwash with the press of a single button.



The groundbreaking new intelligent chassis also sets a new benchmark in the

segment. As the only system of its kind on the market, the sophisticated E-ACTIVE

BODY CONTROL active suspension paired with the 48-volt technology offers

outstanding suspension comfort, agile handling and a high degree of off-road

capability. The GLS features the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driver

assistance systems lending support to the driver in various situations. Additionally,

the new variable 4MATIC system ensures great agility on the road and strong

performance off the beaten track, allowing the driver to have confidence behind the

wheel in any terrain.



The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC features a new in-line six-cylinder engine,

intelligently electrified with 48-volt technology and an Integrated Starter Generator

(ISG). The ISG is responsible for hybrid functions such as EQ Boost and energy

recuperation, allowing for fuel savings that were previously only possible with high voltage hybrid technology. This sophisticated yet powerful engine produces 362 hp

and 369 lb-ft of torque, with a further 184 lb-ft of torque and 21 hp available via EQ

Boost over short periods.



Standard Equipment Highlights for new-generation GLS 450 4MATIC:

 3.0L Inline-6 turbo engine with EQ Boost for smoother acceleration and

increased efficiency

 7-seat configuration or 6-seat configuration with Captain’s Chairs

 LED Intelligent Light System

 Revolutionary MBUX User Interface with Voice Control and Natural

Language Understanding

 MB Navigation

 12.3” Digital Instrument Cluster

 12.3” Media Display with Touchscreen

 Touchpad in center console

 64-color ambient lighting and illuminated door sills

 Heated front seats

 Active Parking Assist with Surround View

 Blind Spot Assist

 PRE-SAFE® Sound and PRE-SAFE® Sound

 Active Brake Assist

 Car-to-X Communication

 9 USB ports and 115V household outlet

 Nappa Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel with Touch Control Buttons

 DYNAMIC SELECT

 Power tilt/sliding sunroof

 Wireless Charging

 Smartphone Integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

 Burmester Surround Sound System

 SiriusXM Radio

 KEYLESS-START and KEYLESS-GO

 AIRMATIC Suspension

 19” wheels

 Easy-Pack Tailgate and Load Compartment Cover



2019 GLS 450 4MATIC

(outgoing generation)

2020 GLS 450 4MATIC

(new generation)

MSRP: $70,150* MSRP: $75,200*

Standard Equipment Highlights Standard Equipment Highlights

3.0 L V6 biturbo engine 3.0L Inline-6 turbo engine with EQ Boost for

smoother acceleration and increased efficiency

7-seat configuration 7-seat configuration or 6-seat configuration with

Captain’s Chairs

KEYLESS START KELYESS-START and KEYLESS-GO

Garmin Map Pilot MB Navigation

harmon/kardon® Surround Sound System Burmester Surround Sound System

7” COMAND Media Display 12.3” Media Display with Touchscreen and

12.3” Fully Digital Instrument Cluster

LED Daytime Running Lamps and

LED taillamps

LED Intelligent Light System with Active LED

headlamps and taillamps and Adaptive Highbeam

Assist

PRE-SAFE® PRE-SAFE® and PRE-SAFE® Sound

Active Brake Assist Active Brake Assist

ATTENTION ASSIST® ATTENTION ASSIST®

Bluetooth Connectivity® Bluetooth Connectivity® and Smartphone

Integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Power passenger seat with memory & lumbar

64-color Ambient Lighting and

Illuminated door sills

MBUX User Interface

Touchpad in Center Console

Sirius XM Radio

Wireless Charging

Remote Start

Concierge Service

115V Household Power Outlet

Active Parking Assist with Surround View System

Blind Spot Assist

Car-to-X Communication

Car Exit Warning



At a glance:

GLS 450 4MATIC

MSRP $75,200*

Engine 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo

with EQ Boost

Drive Config. 4MATIC variable

All-Wheel Drive

Performance

Internal Combustion Engine:

362 hp @ 5,500 – 6,100

369 lb-ft @ 1,600 – 4,500

EQ Boost Up to 21 hp

Up to 184 lb-ft

*Above price excludes $995 destination and delivery.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC will be available in U.S. dealerships by

the end of the year. Pricing for the new GLS 580 will be announced at a later date.