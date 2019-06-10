The Russian tuner Topcar intends to build the off-road-ready Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe that the German brand doesn't offer from the factory. The firm calls it Inferno 4x4², and while the work isn't complete yet, new images show that the machine is coming along nicely. The company says that the build should be done soon.

The Inferno 4x4² wears a huge brush bar in front that incorporates a winch. Two lamps attach to the piece, and there are two more in the corner inlets. The grille is currently gone, but judging by Topcars' rendering, the company intends to incorporate another pair of lights there. The firm also fits bulging fender flares to cover the knobby, off-road tires, but the broader bumpers still require painting. The higher ride height matches the more rugged look. The roof wears an LED light bar and rack for carrying gear into the wilderness. At the back, a full-sized wheel carrier means that even a flat tire doesn't have to ruin the fun.

The powertrain for this project is a mystery, but the name Inferno 4x4² hints at a fire-breathing engine under the hood. Tuners have been able to push the existing model's twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 to a massive 806 horsepower (601 kilowatts) and 871 pound-feet (1,181 Newton-meters).

Judging by these images in comparison to the design rendering, the final coat of paint is still necessary before this project is done, in addition to fitting the matte black fender extensions and lower door trim. None of this should take too long to complete, so don't look for this rugged Mercedes GLE Coupe's arrival to be too far away.

Source: Topcar via Facebook