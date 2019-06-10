... and up to 12,560 pounds of towing capacity.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is ready to leave behind the problems it had with the faulty emissions control software of the 2014 to 2016 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel by launching a new and refined version of the diesel-powered truck. The automaker proudly declares the new 2020 1500 EcoDiesel should become “America’s most powerful half-ton diesel pickup” and “most capable light-duty diesel.”
The utility vehicle is powered by a significantly reworked 3.0-liter V6 oil burner, generating a maximum of 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts) and a peak torque of 480 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) at 1,600 rpm. This represents a major 14-percent increase in torque and an 8-percent boost in horsepower rating. In addition, the maximum torque is now available 400 rpm earlier in the rpm range than in the previous version, which allows the half-ton truck to offer a maximum towing capacity of up to 12,560 pounds (5,697 kilograms).
“The new Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is America’s most powerful half-ton diesel pickup, following up on Ram’s Heavy Duty torque leadership and achieving what no other manufacturer has, with up to 480 lb-ft of torque in a 3.0-liter engine,” Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand, comments. “The all-new EcoDiesel engine and our eTorque mild-hybrid powertrain technologies deliver the highest available fuel efficiency for our Ram 1500 customers.”
The V6 compression ignition motor benefits from a new water-cooled turbocharger with variable geometry turbine and a redesigned exhaust gas recirculation system. Further modifications were also made to the fuel delivery and injection systems, as well as to the cylinder head intake ports. Last but not least, new lightweight aluminum alloy pistons with thinner rings and low-friction coating on the pin and side skirts were added to reduce losses.
Our Take On The Ram 1500:
Ram explains it will offer the new 3.0-liter V6 diesel for all 1500 models and configurations, including the Ram Rebel. Sales are scheduled to kick off in the fourth quarter of this year, when pricing and fuel economy ratings will be released. The 1500 EcoDiesel series will be built at FCA’s Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) in Sterling Heights, Michigan, while the diesel motor itself is assembled at the manufacturer’s Cento facility in Ferrara, Italy.
· New Ram 1500 EcoDiesel produces highest half-ton diesel torque, achieving 480 lb.-ft. and highest available half-ton diesel towing capacity at 12,560 pounds
· EcoDiesel-powered Ram Rebel offered for first time
· Ram pickups own the top spots in torque ratings with 480 lb.-ft. (light duty) and 1,000 lb.-ft. (heavy duty)
· Class-exclusive air suspension enhances fuel economy, improves ride control and off-road capability along with entry/exit and loading, and features automatic load leveling
June 10, 2019, Auburn Hills, Mich. - The 2020 Ram 1500 will become America’s most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque and most capable light-duty diesel, with towing capability up to 12,560 pounds. The all-new third-generation 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel also is expected to lead the segment on fuel economy.
The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is available in all models and configurations including a first-time offering in the Ram Rebel. The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel will go on-sale in the fourth quarter of 2019. Pricing and fuel economy ratings will be announced closer to the truck’s on-sale date.
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is also offered with the optional second-generation 3.0-liter EcoDiesel.
All-new EcoDiesel engine
The third generation of the turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 delivers increased torque and horsepower, along with superb fuel economy and minimal levels of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) to meet the needs of Ram 1500 owners.
In the 2020 Ram 1500 the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 is rated at a best-in-class 480 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,600 rpm, a 14 percent increase from the previous-generation EcoDiesel V-6, that peaks 400 rpm earlier. Horsepower increases 8 percent to 260 hp at 3,600 rpm.
Several significant changes contribute to the new EcoDiesel’s improved dynamic and fuel economy performance.
- A new-generation water-cooled turbocharger with variable geometry turbine (VGT) increases efficiency and responsiveness during transient conditions
- Redesigned cylinder head intake ports improve swirl and flow, increasing performance and fuel economy
- The exhaust gas recirculation system design (EGR) has been updated to a dual loop (low and high pressure) system. The added low-pressure circulation system draws gases after the diesel particulate filter, thus minimizing turbocharger energy losses; this increases fuel economy
- The compression ratio has been optimized to 16.0:1, from 16.5:1
- High pressure (29,000 psi/2,000 bar) direct injection fuel injector nozzles were redesigned to match the newly designed and optimized combustion chamber
- Lightweight aluminum alloy pistons were completely redesigned to include thinner rings and low-friction coating on the pin and side skirts to reduce losses
- NVH has been reduced by offsetting piston pin by 0.3 millimeters from the centerline - thus minimizing mechanical noises
- The lower portion of the two-piece oil sump uses a lightweight sandwiched polymer/metal material that further reduces NVH
- The dual vacuum pump system uses electric and a new mechanical low-friction pump with new blades that improve overall system efficiency
The upgrades build on the EcoDiesel V-6’s previous success, whose attributes and performance made it a winner of “Wards 10 Best Engines Award” for three consecutive years (2014, 2015, 2016).
The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 uses dual overhead camshafts (DOHC) with four valves per cylinder and a 60-degree angle between the cylinder banks. The block is cast with compacted graphite iron, which provides strength to dampen vibrations but weighs less than grey cast iron. A compacted graphite iron bedplate adds rigidity to the block.
The EcoDiesel V-6 uses a forged steel crankshaft and connecting rods for strength and durability. The aluminum alloy pistons are cooled on the underside via oil jets. Heat-treated aluminum cylinder heads use individual bearing caps to reduce friction and minimize NVH. The chain-driven overhead camshafts employ roller-finger followers.
The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 is produced at the FCA Cento facility in Ferrara, Italy.
Ram 1500
The 2020 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and convenience with features never-before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability (5.7-liter HEMI V-8) and 2,300 pounds of payload. Ram’s eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. As the segment leader, the new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension. The 2020 Ram 1500 also features twice the interior storage capacity versus the competition.
Unsurpassed powertrain warranty – five years/100,000 miles
The 2020 Ram 1500 is backed with a five-year /100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty. The powertrain-limited warranty covers the cost of all parts and labor needed to repair a covered powertrain component – engine, transmission and drive system.
The standard three-year / 36,000-mile Basic Limited Warranty provides bumper-to-bumper coverage for the Ram 1500, from the body to the electrical system.
Manufacturing
The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is built at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) in Sterling Heights, Michigan.