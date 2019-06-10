Created for cyclists, the concept also has a pressure washer to clean your bike.
Another week, another odd concept from Skoda. After the Mountiaq pickup, the folks from Mladá Boleslav have taken their midrange SUV to turn it into the ideal vehicle for cyclists. The Karoq Velo might not have the Honda Odyssey’s vacuum cleaner, but it does have something just as good – a built-in washing machine to clean your clothes after a long day of biking.
Not only do your clothes get dirty after an extended ride, but so does your bike. Skoda has thought of that too, which is why the compact SUV also has an integrated pressure washer to make your two-wheeled companion spotless again. Both the washing machine and the pressure washer use the same water supply, so the driver must not forget to top it off from time to time.
Still not impressed? The Karoq Velo comes along with a drone equipped with a camera that follows you based on sensors and recognition technology in order to capture photos while you’re out enjoying the bicycle ride. Should you want to share images on social media right away, the car has a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, so you can upload media on Facebook or Instagram right after returning to the Karoq.
Featuring a body wrap resembling a bike’s chain, the one-off Velo has been fitted with a roof rack that can hold two bikes. Skoda has thoroughly modified the cargo area to accommodate not just the washing machine and the pressure washer, but also a sliding toolkit and another rack for a third bike. A cool box mounted between the two rear seats rounds off the changes.
The Karoq Velo was created with help from cyclists following a survey involving 1,500 fellow riders about what would be the ideal cycling support vehicle. Being one of the oldest automakers, Skoda actually started out in life as a bicycle manufacturer back in 1895 when founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement joined forces before kicking off car production ten years later. Skoda is still deeply involved in this domain by being a sponsor of the Tour de France for 15 years and recently signing a new agreement that will last until 2023.
Sadly, the Karoq Velo is purely a one-off project for the time being, but Skoda does sell a concept-inspired accessory package bundling a bicycle tire pump and bracket, along with a multi-tool kit, and bicycle lights.
IT STORES, IT CARRIES, IT WASHES - THE ŠKODA KAROQ VELO CONCEPT CAR IS THE ULTIMATE CYCLING COMPANION
- Unique concept car built by ŠKODA UK features a host of must-have cycling kit
- Spin cycle washing machine, pressure washer and drone station all built-in
- Design led by findings of a ŠKODA UK survey of more than 1,500 cyclists
- Karoq Velo trialled by amateur cyclists Keira McVitty and Laura Scott. Watch here: https://youtu.be/YoVHyCCfEOw
Milton Keynes, 10 June 2019: It’s the ultimate support car for the cyclist who dreams of the perfect summer ride. The ŠKODA Karoq Velo concept car takes the brand’s famous Simply Clever innovation to a new level – delivering the perfect pre- and post-ride experience for the UK’s ever-expanding number of cyclists. Featuring a host of in-built technologies, from a fully-functioning washing machine for sweaty kit to a drone landing pad, the Karoq Velo offers the services of a fully-staffed race support team into one remarkable car.
Developed and built by ŠKODA UK, the Karoq Velo was conceived by a team of passionate cyclists to help fellow riders enjoy the perfect ride this summer. Its numerous unique design features were shaped by the results of a survey carried out by ŠKODA. More than 1,500 active riders were asked to suggest ideas for the perfect cycling support vehicle. A ŠKODA UK design team took the results of the poll and packed as many ideas as possible into a one-off Karoq SUV.
Among the many stand-out features of the Karoq Velo is a fully integrated spin cycle washing machine. This was chosen after 27% of survey respondents said that returning to their car in damp cycling kit was a major downside of riding. The washing machine uses the same water supply as an integrated pressure washer that ensures that bikes can be made as fresh as their owners after a long summer ride.
After 31% of survey respondents reported that mechanical issues were a major bugbear, ŠKODA’s design team created space for a full tool kit and equipment to facilitate rapid puncture repairs. A network of built-in LED lights also ensures that any late-night repairs can be carried out without the need to hold a torch or find a streetlight to work under.
Practicality and carrying ability were also high on the wish-lists of survey respondents, with 37% of cyclists wanting an easy to use exterior bike carrier, and 29% wanting the extra security of an in-car storage system. Once again, the ŠKODA design team were able to oblige with the end result being sufficient racking to carry two bikes on a special roof mount and one inside. Despite being packed with kit, the Karoq Velo still has room for three adult passengers.
In keeping with the standard Karoq, the Karoq Velo is brimming with technology. Features specifically developed for the concept include a special magnetic landing pad for a Follow Me drone that uses sensors and recognition technology to follow the cyclist and capture ride photos. An inbuilt Wi-Fi hotspot also allows riders to immediately upload footage of their ride when they return to the Karoq Velo.
The Karoq Velo also features the ŠKODA emergency call function that when pressed will immediately relay the car’s location to ŠKODA and connect to someone instantly who will be able to assist in an emergency.
Although the one-off Karoq Velo is not available for sale, it is being used throughout the summer to assist cyclists ahead of races and competitions. Amateur cyclists Keira McVitty and Laura Scott who feature in the video were the first to try out the car on a training ride. Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/YoVHyCCfEOw
The Karoq Velo concept car celebrates ŠKODA’s love of cycling. The brand’s first products were bicycles, and ŠKODA remains a key supporter of the sport to this day. This year, the ŠKODA Driver’s Seat Initiative (DSI) Cycling Academy launched to give aspiring female riders the opportunity to ride and train under the mentorship of gold medal winning Paralympian cyclist, Dame Sarah Storey.
The Karoq was chosen as the vehicle of choice by ŠKODA when making this one-off concept thanks to its standards for connectivity, practicality and comfort. For more information about the ŠKODA Karoq visit www.skoda.co.uk/new-cars/karoq.
Although the Karoq Velo remains a one-off concept car for now, a Karoq Velo inspired accessory package, which includes a ŠKODA Multi-tool, ŠKODA Bicycle tyre pump and bracket and ŠKODA Bicycle Lights is available to order from local ŠKODA Retailers.