Another week, another odd concept from Skoda. After the Mountiaq pickup, the folks from Mladá Boleslav have taken their midrange SUV to turn it into the ideal vehicle for cyclists. The Karoq Velo might not have the Honda Odyssey’s vacuum cleaner, but it does have something just as good – a built-in washing machine to clean your clothes after a long day of biking.

Not only do your clothes get dirty after an extended ride, but so does your bike. Skoda has thought of that too, which is why the compact SUV also has an integrated pressure washer to make your two-wheeled companion spotless again. Both the washing machine and the pressure washer use the same water supply, so the driver must not forget to top it off from time to time.

Still not impressed? The Karoq Velo comes along with a drone equipped with a camera that follows you based on sensors and recognition technology in order to capture photos while you’re out enjoying the bicycle ride. Should you want to share images on social media right away, the car has a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, so you can upload media on Facebook or Instagram right after returning to the Karoq.

Featuring a body wrap resembling a bike’s chain, the one-off Velo has been fitted with a roof rack that can hold two bikes. Skoda has thoroughly modified the cargo area to accommodate not just the washing machine and the pressure washer, but also a sliding toolkit and another rack for a third bike. A cool box mounted between the two rear seats rounds off the changes.

The Karoq Velo was created with help from cyclists following a survey involving 1,500 fellow riders about what would be the ideal cycling support vehicle. Being one of the oldest automakers, Skoda actually started out in life as a bicycle manufacturer back in 1895 when founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement joined forces before kicking off car production ten years later. Skoda is still deeply involved in this domain by being a sponsor of the Tour de France for 15 years and recently signing a new agreement that will last until 2023.

Sadly, the Karoq Velo is purely a one-off project for the time being, but Skoda does sell a concept-inspired accessory package bundling a bicycle tire pump and bracket, along with a multi-tool kit, and bicycle lights.

Source: Skoda