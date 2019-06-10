As we are inching closer to its highly anticipated world premiere, the 2020 Chevy Corvette (C8) is making the headlines even more than the usual. Covered extensively in spy photos and videos as well as teasers and rumors, the mid-engined ‘Vette is the supercar everyone’s talking about. Case in point, new footage has emerged with the next-generation Corvette courtesy of YouTuber Jacob Daniel and his trusty smartphone.

Shot during the late hours, the adjacent footage shows a fully camouflaged C8 prototype resting in a parking lot on Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Because of the annoying disguise, there’s not much to see as Chevy is keen on masking its test vehicles to keep the details a secret for as long as possible. Nevertheless, it’s easy to see the rear wheels have dual brake calipers for greater stopping power. With the engine moved behind the seats, it means the new Corvette’s weight distribution will likely be going through some significant changes, and more stopping power at the rear axle might have something to do with this.

However, it’s not all good news as dual brake calipers add weight, which in turn have a negative impact on performance. Interestingly, some are saying the extra caliper won’t work at all times as it will allegedly clamp the rotor only when the electric parking brake is activated. Honestly, we're not so sure since the size of the calipers would be overkill as it seems too big to only be used for the parking brake.

Moving on, the video also gives us a closer look at the side air intakes, which appear to have fake panels to conceal the real design. The cutout in the body’s side profile for the scoops is quite large like you’d expect from a fully fledged supercar. It appears we are looking at a test vehicle that had the production body, including the spoiler at the back as well as the final headlights and taillights. That being said, the extensive camo does a great job at hiding the juicy bits.

Sadly, we can’t take a peek inside the cabin as the smartphone’s flash reflects onto the windshield’s glass and blocks our view, but a revealing image of the C8’s cabin emerged a few months ago. It remains to be seen whether that was a production-spec interior or a provisional setup, although it looked like the real deal.

The mid-engined Corvette will be finally revealed on July 18.

Source: Jacob Daniel via Corvette Blogger

