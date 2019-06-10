Hide press release Show press release

During today’s Xbox E3 2019 briefing we gave the world a first look at Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions. In this upcoming Forza Horizon 4 expansion you explore a LEGO themed world, with full seasonal changes, where you discover LEGO Brick Challenges, collect and race amazing new LEGO Speed Champions cars including the McLaren Senna, the Ferrari F40 Competizione, and the 1967 Mini Cooper S Rally. You also explore an entire LEGO city, discover unlockables, and more. Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions launches worldwide on June 13 on Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs as an Xbox Play Anywhere title.

Featuring everything Forza Horizon 4 players enjoy such as a shared-world experience with dynamic seasons in stunning native 4K and HDR, Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions sees players embark on a completely new experience.

· Explore a LEGO Themed World – In an all-new valley filed with LEGO brick structures, find out how fast you can go around the Falcon Speedway and how far you can jump in the fun-filled Super Mega Awesome Adventure Stunt Park. Experience how seasons change a LEGO city, airport, UFO crash site, pirate cove and more.

· Discover LEGO Brick Challenges – Embark on a new LEGO Brick Challenge Campaign that rewards free exploration and build a Master Builder’s House as your collection grows. You will also encounter other new gameplay challenges such as LEGO Speed Ramps and Destruction challenges.

· Become a LEGO Speed Champion – Collect and race new LEGO Speed Champions cars, such as the McLaren Senna, Ferrari F40 Competizione and the 1967 Mini Cooper S Rally, against real world cars that utilize the Forza racing franchise’s renowned physics and handling. You can also work to become a LEGO Speed Champion hero in a grand finale race on an epic LEGO Goliath route.

Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions will cost $19.99 and is included at no additional cost for players who own the Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition, the Forza Horizon 4 Expansions Bundle or the Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle. Xbox Game Pass members have access to the standard edition of Forza Horizon 4 and are eligible for 10% off a standalone purchase or 10% off the Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle.

Appearing on the cover of Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions is the LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna and, in collaboration with our fantastic partners LEGO and McLaren Automotive, a full-scale LEGO McLaren Senna made its public debut during today’s briefing- check out the picture above! This one-of-a-kind McLaren Senna will be featured throughout E3 inside the Microsoft Theater, Xbox’s home for all activities for the show. Made up of nearly half a million LEGO Bricks and weighing in at 3,348 lbs., show attendees won’t be able to miss it. You can read all about it here.

In celebration of finally being able to unveil Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions to the world, and to learn more about what is happening with the Forza franchise, please join our Forza Monthly livestream on June 10 at 5:00 p.m. PT on Twitch, Mixer, and YouTube.

We have more livestreams scheduled throughout the show and at launch on the same channels so tune in!

· June 11 at 11:00 a.m. PT and June 12 at 9:00 a.m. PT - Watch as we share peoples’ behind-the-wheel experience with Forza Horizon 4LEGO Speed Champions

· June 13 at 8:00 a.m. PT - Join Playground Games for Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions launch day

You may want to revise your summer plans - the Rimac C_Two is now available for a virtual test drive. Microsoft XBOX E3 2019 kicks off with an electrifying addition to Forza Horizon 4.

June 7, Los Angeles / Zagreb - In light of the world's largest gaming conference - the XBOX E3, Rimac and Microsoft launch a partnership. The Rimac C_Two is introduced to the premier open-world racing game Forza Horizon 4 as the first all-electric hypercar.

Boasting 1914 hp, the C_Two is a game-changer - the world's most powerful hypercar. Its astonishing performance enables acceleration of 0-60 mph in 1.85 seconds and 0-186 mph in 11.8 seconds. 2300 Nm of torque is instantly available. Now, this experience is enabled in the virtual world. The racing simulations are more than just a game, they are precise replications where reality and the virtual world become one.

The game is also an exciting way to experience the C_Two, and a way for fans to get unique access to that much power. Before the C_Two brings its performance to the roads around the world in 2020, gamers get an exclusive.

Collect it, explore the beautiful scenery, and share the excitement with us. #ForzaRimac #ForzaHorizon4 #FH4