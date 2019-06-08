Aftermarket tuning has gone a long way ever since humans started picking up their wrenches and learned the art of modifications. This time, however, a British tuner chose to pay tribute to the past and the present in order to create an ultimate driving machine.

Based off a BMW M240i, Mulgari has created the Icon03. The specialist designer, styling, and tuning house used a motorsport-inspired development process that focused on the drivetrain, chassis technologies, and weight-saving measures in order to create "a car full of purist driving dynamics, a homage to the great Bavarian driving machines, past and present."

5 Photos

So, what exactly does Mulgari mean by paying homage? The BMW Icon03 has been modified to mimic the best traits of past M cars' designs. The dimpled carbon roof was taken from the E46 M3 CSL while having an additional M aero channel. The square and more aggressive-looking extended wings was a nod to the E30 M3. The front wings cut outs has mounting winglets from the 3.0 CSL.

Other modifications include a front splitter to fit the full width of the bumper and add the required downforce and flat floor function. The bodywork has also been widened and given squared-off wheel arches. The result is a great-looking car, both in aesthetics and function.

Some Of The Latest Tuned Cars Worth Checking Out:

Powering the Mulgari BMW Icon03 is the M240i's turbocharged B58 engine but tuned to deliver 435 pound-feet of torque. The final horsepower rating wasn't disclosed but Mulgari mentioned that it should be under 500 hp in order to use the power efficiently. Chassis and suspension setup was also a major focus for Mulgari, tuned for both comfort and sharp, responsive track performance.

Inside, yellow accents populate the cabin plus a set of Recaro seats. Mulgari also added a flat-bottom steering wheel and carbon paddle shifters to complement the driver-car connection.

Production of the Mulgari BMW Icon03 is limited to 25 units only.

Source: Mulgari