It goes without saying that YouTuber Shmee150 lives quite the supercar lifestyle. Jet setting in Monaco during the recent F1 event with not one but two delectable supercars, he took his camera into an area not often seen but as it turns out, it could be one of the best places to get an up-close look at some very cool rides. And an old front-wheel-drive Chrysler 300M. More on that in a bit.

In fact, this video goes through an impound lot at the famous locale, where an estimated 60 to 70 cars are seen on camera. Monaco is already a hotspot for exotic cars, but during special events such as the legendary F1 Grand Prix, the cool-car factor increases exponentially. Unfortunately for drivers, the Monaco authorities have taken a very hard line on showboating in recent years, apparently so much so that even completely stock vehicles with burbly, popping exhaust systems – like you find on many modern supercars – can wind up in automotive purgatory just by starting up in the morning. At least, that’s how Shmee150 describes it.

There certainly is no shortage of automotive eye candy baking in the Monaco sun. Just some of the supercars include the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Lamborghini Huracan Performante, Ferrari 812 Superfast, and a McLaren 570GT. Lots of Mercedes-AMG models – many of which are known for snarling exhausts systems – are among the prisoners, and even some plebian vehicles such as a Volvo XC60 got nabbed. Our biggest question, however, is the early 2000’s Chrysler 300M spotted at the 2:34 mark. We can’t imagine anyone trying to show off in such a ride while surrounded by fabulously exotic machines, but alas, it was incarcerated as well.

Aside from having your ride taken away for a few days and parked where apparently anyone can just walk up to it, the video description says owners are also subject to a fine ranging between €300 and €1,000. That seems quite excessive for noisy cars, especially considering it’s all taking place surrounding an F1 event that’s by no means quiet.

In any case, Shmee150 avoided the rozzers and even managed to take a slow lap around the famous GP circuit before getting the hell out of town. Should you find yourself in Monaco, best heed the speed limit and short shift like crazy.

