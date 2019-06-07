Mercedes-Benz unveiled its facelifted GLC-Class SUV this year, specifically in March for the base model followed by the AMG GLC 63 in April. Standard and coupe versions were on display, but the lesser-powered GLC 43 was nowhere to be seen. We didn’t think much of it at the time, but thanks to an anonymous Motor1.com reader who claims to work for a Mercedes-Benz dealership, it looks like the AMG GLC 43 could be dropped for 2020.

To support this claim, our tipster leaked a PDF of the 2020 GLC-Class order guide. It looks legit as far as we can tell, and yes, when you get to the AMG section the only model on the docket for 2020 is the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63. Incidentally, the order guide also lists the price for the new AMG people mover at $73,750, which is a modest increase over the current model though not unexpected for a refresh. That price also isn’t officially official just yet – the order guide does mention that information may change.

That also means the GLC 43 could show up in a revised order guide, but when we asked Mercedes directly about all this, the response was a simple “we prefer not to comment at this time.” That’s certainly not a confirmation, but sometimes a non-answer can be rather telling, too.

If the GLC 43 is dead, could AMG have a replacement in mind? Given the extreme popularity of SUVs and crossovers right now we’d have to say that yes, something else must be in the works. The standard GLC-Class offers U.S. buyers a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot making 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts), while the AMG GLC 63 jumps all the way up to 469 hp (350 kW) – that’s a lot of space to fill and at 362 hp (270 kW), the GLC 43 was a perfect bridge.

We’ve heard rumors about a possible GLC 53, which might borrow the hybrid-assisted turbo I6 from the larger GLE 53 that debuted back in March. That engine creates 435 hp (320 kW) though, which takes such an offering uncomfortably close to the GLC 63. A detuned mill could be an option, or AMG could stick with the four-cylinder and opt for the high-strung mill slated for the A45, among other models. It creates 382 hp (285 kW) in base AMG dress, or 416 hp (310 kW) in S trim. That makes much more sense for a GLC 53 in our eyes.

We’ll keep our eye peeled for new information on this AMG SUV situation.

H/T to our anonymous reader for the inside story.