Ford v Ferrari, also known as Le Mans ’66 in some regions, isn’t hitting theaters until November 15 even though we want the movie now. However, those attending this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans will get an exclusive first look at the movie thanks to a 10-minute clip that will air Friday, June 14, before the race begins.

The movie will screen at 7:15 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Pathe theatre in the city center with a second screening at the CGR Saint Saturnin in the suburbs of Le Mans. Free entry coupons will be available at both locations beginning Monday, June 10.

More Ford V Ferrari Info:

Ford v Ferrari is based on the true story of how Ford wanted not only to challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but win, too. The movie follows Ford as it approached Carroll Shelby (played by Matt Damon) to make it all happen, and chronicles the rapid development of the famous Ford GT40 race car. While we already know the outcome of the race – Ford claims a 1-2-3 victory – seeing the lead-up to the race and how the racing team overcame tremendous obstacles get its Hollywood adaptation with Damon and Christian Bale on the big screen is exciting.

While the movie is set at the famous Le Mans race track, the movie wasn’t filmed there. Instead, the crew used Agua Dulce Airpark, a private airport in Santa Clarita, California. The track today no longer resembles what it did more than 50 years ago. Instead, the film crew used over 300 archival photos to recreate the Ford and Ferrari pits, three large segments of grandstands, and the international press box.

So, if you’re attending this year’s Le Mans and have a few free hours Friday evening, head to the local theater to catch 10 minutes of Ford v Ferrari. You’ll get to see more of it before anyone else. The rest of us will have to wait until November.

Source: 24 Hours of Le Mans