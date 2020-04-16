Time is running out to enter to win this amazing 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle muscle car. The entry period ends on April 30th, which is just a couple weeks away. Enter right now, though, and we'll double your entries as a bonus just for reading Motor1.com. We're that kind of people.

American muscle cars are increasing in value at an astonishing rate. Check out the latest car auction on TV and you'll see familiar nameplates from the '60s and '70s going in the high five-figure and even six-figure range. It's plain to see why: these cars are from a bygone era when fuel ran free and cubic inches were collected by the hundreds. The Chevrolet Chevelle comes to mind immediately when talking about muscle cars, and our friends at Dream Giveaway are giving one away.

And boy did they pick an amazing example. This is a 1970 Chevelle SS454 with a numbers-matching LS6 big-block V8. No less than 450 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque are on tap to make this muscle car boogie, and it's backed by a "Rock Crusher" four-speed manual transmission and 4.10-ratio Positraction rear end.

This grand-prize Chevelle Super Sport was actually a special-ordered vehicle, and includes the following factory options.

LS6 V-8 454ci 4-barrel engine

M22 Close-ratio four-speed transmission

GW8 4.10-ratio axle

ZL2 Cowl induction hood

D88 - Hood and deck stripes

F41 - Special Performance suspension

G80 - Positraction Axle

J50/J52 Power Disc Front Brakes

Benefitting from a world-class restoration, this particular Chevelle has only 44,000 original miles on its odometer, which means it has plenty life left to live. Whether it becomes your weekend cruiser or a concours winner, this prize deserves a great home and it could be yours. Dream Giveaway is even throwing in an extra $20,000 to help pay for taxes (and maybe some gas).

Tickets start at $3 apiece. Donating $25 will get you 20 tickets – a much better deal – and Dream Giveway is sweetening the deal for Motor1.com readers by doubling your tickets when you use the promo code VJ0420V. That means $25 gets you 40 chances to win this amazing Chevelle muscle car.