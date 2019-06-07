Peugeot’s new 208 is officially out and all we can say so far is that it looks awesome. For those of you not living in Europe, the 208 is the French brand’s new supermini which will compete against the new Renault Clio, Ford Fiesta, and Volkswagen Polo. It is designed from the ground up and is already shaping up to be a serious contender in this crowded segment.

Sales of the new model are about to begin in the next few weeks and Peugeot will offer the vehicle in Access, Active, Allure, GT Line, and GT trims, as well as the zero-emissions e-208. Later during the car’s lifecycle, we will also see a proper hot hatch version carrying the GTi suffix. This exclusive rendering previews the pocket rocket and shows what to expect in terms of design.

3 Photos

Probably the most distinctive feature of the 208 GTi envisioned here is the two-tone body color combination. The red-and-black finish is now somewhat a trademarked color for the fast Peugeots as we’ve also seen in the larger 308 GTi. In addition, the supermini gets new bumpers with larger air intakes at the front, different radiator grille pattern, and fancy two-tone five twin-spoke wheels hiding large red brake calipers.

All You Need To Know About The New 208:

The previous generation of the 208 GTi used a high-output 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which generated 200 horsepower (147 kilowatts) and 203 pound-feet (275 Newton-meters) of torque. Mated to a six-speed manual transmission, the motor provided a proper 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in 6.5 seconds. We expect the new model to retain a similar powertrain configuration with a turbocharged small-displacement ICE and a stick-shift gearbox.

This rendering gives us hope the new 208 GTi will once again be one of the best-looking hot hatches in the supermini segment. We will have to wait at least a year to see the real product though.