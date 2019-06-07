Good morning, folks. Welcome to an enigma. Yes, these might be the words of Zack Klapman, the host of TheSmokingTire channel on YouTube, but they do describe what you are about to see here in the perfect way. This car started its life as a regular, a little boring 2008 Toyota RAV4 with a 3.5-liter V6 and a five-speed transmission. But now it is a stripped-out monster on wheels.

First of all, the engine is no longer in stock form. A supercharger, heat exchanger, new ignition system, modified ECU, new exhaust, and new wiring make the V6 a far more potent motor with a proper exhaust sound. What’s the power? We don’t know the exact numbers because the car hasn’t been put on the dyno yet but it’s definitely significantly more than the 200-something horsepower that comes from the factory.

Stripped Out Cars Are Fun:

The list of modifications is really long and doesn’t stop with the engine. You can check it out at the video description but we’ll just mention the car now rides on a completely new suspension and has Hawk Performance brake rotors and pads. Toyo Proxes ST III tires rated for up to 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour) guarantee good traction at all conditions.

But, of course, the biggest modification here is the interior. No, it doesn’t use high-quality leather for the seats and doesn’t feature a premium audio system with a hundred speakers. Instead, everything from the cabin has been removed and the car is significantly lighter than before. Literally all components that were considered unnecessary by the owner are gone, including the passenger and rear seats, door cars, floor mats, sound insulation, and even big parts of the dashboard and its plastic panels.

