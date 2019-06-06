Bentley isn’t exactly known for seeking out and setting new performance records. The ultra-posh luxury automaker typically makes waves with its opulent list of options like lambswool floor mats or diamond-infused clocks, which is why last year’s record-setting Pikes Peak blast in the massive Bentayga was such a surprise. We’ve known for some time that Bentley was planning a follow-up run this year with a Continental GT, and now the actual car is revealed.

Aside from necessary safety equipment, the car is as showroom stock as any one-percenter would find at a Bentley dealer. That means a 626-horsepower (467-kilowatt) twin-turbo W12 engine under the hood, displacing 6.0 liters and sending the power to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. That sounds like plenty of thrust to go record-hunting with, until you realize the Continental GT carries no less than 5,500 pounds within its sizable, luxurious body. Gobs of leather, massive stereo gear, and built-in bottle chillers aren’t light.

Bentley does have an ace up its sleeve, however. Behind the wheel will be Pikes Peak legend Rhys Millen, a man who’s set multiple records at the famous hillclimb in his racing career, including last year’s SUV run in the Bentayga. To add another record to his portfolio he’ll need to complete the course in less than 10 minutes, 26.9 seconds – the current production car benchmark set back in 2014 by a Porsche 911 Turbo S. Can a 2.5-ton Continental GT really match the performance of the mental turbo 911? Bentley seems to think so.

Pikes Peaks is an extraordinarily challenging motorsport event, not only for the endless hairpin turns and sheer drop-offs but for the high altitude at which driver and vehicle are performing. The 12.4-mile course starts at approximately 9,400 feet and ascends nearly 5,000 feet, with the finish line a full 14,110 feet above sea level. That's well above the tree line, and many drivers use onboard oxygen to fend off altitude sickness while racing.

This year’s event takes place at the end of June. Bentley will seek its second production car record with the Continental GT on June 30.