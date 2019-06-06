There is a laundry list of things you shouldn’t do in a car because they’re dangerous, dumb, or some combination of the two. Speeding is up there – it needlessly endangers your life and the lives of those around you. Street racing is a no-no, and other hooning activities on public roads is downright immature. But the last thing anyone wants is a bunch of Fast and Furious wannabes trying to drift under a semi. That doesn’t mean seeing it makes it any less exciting. Genesis released a video of its G70 sedan doing precisely that, and it’s hard not to enjoy it.

The super-short video opens with a blue Genesis G70 speeding in reverse up a ramp. At the top of it, there’s a slow moving semi-truck. The Genesis then delicately drifts underneath the trailer, straightening the sedan before speeding away. Obviously, Genesis notes the modified G70 has a professional driver behind the steering wheel, and the action is taking place on a closed course. So, don’t attempt it, okay?

The Genesis G70 debuted last year at the New York Auto Show. It comes in two flavors – a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder or a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6. You can equip the 2.0-liter with a six-speed manual and rear-wheel drive, though it’s not as thrilling as the 3.3-liter V6, which makes 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 376 pound-feet (510 Newton-meters) of torque. The smaller engine produces 252 hp (187 kW) and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) of torque.

Genesis calls the video “The Art of the Stunt, Starring the Genesis G70: Episode 1,” which gives the impression there are more thrilling videos to come that will show off the G70’s performance chops. The sedan is gorgeous, aiming at its German rivals with spunk. Earlier this year, Mike O’Brien, Hyundai’s head product planner, hinted at a hotter performance version. That could help the G70 gain some notoriety.

Source: GenesisUSA via YouTube