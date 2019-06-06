Build your own ideal example of the Z4, and see what it would cost.
The highly anticipated BMW Z4 is finally available, and you can now build one on the German automaker's American website. The entry-level, four-cylinder-powered Z4 sDrive30i in the basic Sport Line trim starts at $50,695, which includes the $995 destination fee. However, picking the six-cylinder Z4 sDrive M40i starting at $64,695 and loading it with options results in the most expensive version of the roaster with a price of $74,745.
The Z4 sDrive M40i comes exclusively with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine making 382 horsepower (285 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters). The powertrain drives the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
On the outside, buyers have the choice of six colors, and Alpine White is the only no-cost choice. Black Sapphire Metallic, Glacier Silver Metallic, Misano Blue Metallic, and San Francisco Red Metallic are each $550. Frozen Grey II Metallic goes for $3,600. A black soft top comes standard, but a version in the lighter shade Moonlight Black is $250.
To dress up the look, there are four wheel choices. The standard units have an 18-inch diameter and double spoke design with an Orbit Grey finish. Nineteen-inch, double spoke wheels are available for $600, and buyers can pick the finish: Orbit Grey, Jet Black, Or Cerium Grey.
Moving inside, buyers have six upholstery choices. Like on the outside, only one of them comes without an additional cost – Black SensaTec in this case. A mix of Black Alcantara and Black Vernasa Leather with blue contrast stitching goes for $1,500. Alternatively, Ivory White Vernasca leather, Black Vernasca Leather, Magma Red Vernasca Leather, and Cognac Vernasca Leather are each $1,700.
Customers can mix these shades with three trims: Black High Gloss, Aluminum Tetragon, or mesh effect Aluminum. None of them add anything extra to the Z4's price.
Three equipment packages are available, too. The $500 Driving Assistance Package includes daytime pedestrian protection, frontal collision warning with city collision mitigation, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, and park distance control. The $1,400 Premium Package adds heated seats, a head-up display, WiFi hotspot, wireless device charging, and remote engine start. Finally, the $2,500 Executive Package equips the vehicle with adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, interior ambient lighting, one of the Vernasca leather upholstery colors, and a Harman Kardon stereo with 12 speakers.
If you add all of this equipment, then the only other separate option is Active Cruise Control for $1,200.
Source: BMW