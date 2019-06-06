The highly anticipated BMW Z4 is finally available, and you can now build one on the German automaker's American website. The entry-level, four-cylinder-powered Z4 sDrive30i in the basic Sport Line trim starts at $50,695, which includes the $995 destination fee. However, picking the six-cylinder Z4 sDrive M40i starting at $64,695 and loading it with options results in the most expensive version of the roaster with a price of $74,745.

53 Photos

The Z4 sDrive M40i comes exclusively with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine making 382 horsepower (285 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters). The powertrain drives the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

On the outside, buyers have the choice of six colors, and Alpine White is the only no-cost choice. Black Sapphire Metallic, Glacier Silver Metallic, Misano Blue Metallic, and San Francisco Red Metallic are each $550. Frozen Grey II Metallic goes for $3,600. A black soft top comes standard, but a version in the lighter shade Moonlight Black is $250.

Get All The Details On The Z4:

To dress up the look, there are four wheel choices. The standard units have an 18-inch diameter and double spoke design with an Orbit Grey finish. Nineteen-inch, double spoke wheels are available for $600, and buyers can pick the finish: Orbit Grey, Jet Black, Or Cerium Grey.

Moving inside, buyers have six upholstery choices. Like on the outside, only one of them comes without an additional cost – Black SensaTec in this case. A mix of Black Alcantara and Black Vernasa Leather with blue contrast stitching goes for $1,500. Alternatively, Ivory White Vernasca leather, Black Vernasca Leather, Magma Red Vernasca Leather, and Cognac Vernasca Leather are each $1,700.

Customers can mix these shades with three trims: Black High Gloss, Aluminum Tetragon, or mesh effect Aluminum. None of them add anything extra to the Z4's price.

Three equipment packages are available, too. The $500 Driving Assistance Package includes daytime pedestrian protection, frontal collision warning with city collision mitigation, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, and park distance control. The $1,400 Premium Package adds heated seats, a head-up display, WiFi hotspot, wireless device charging, and remote engine start. Finally, the $2,500 Executive Package equips the vehicle with adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, interior ambient lighting, one of the Vernasca leather upholstery colors, and a Harman Kardon stereo with 12 speakers.

If you add all of this equipment, then the only other separate option is Active Cruise Control for $1,200.

Source: BMW