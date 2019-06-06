The Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro are bitter rivals fighting it out for American pony car supremacy. The latest battle in the never-ending war is in the video above where the Throttle House YouTube channel pits the 2019 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack 2 against the 2018 Chevy Camaro SS 1LE (3:53-5:02 in the video). These are the workhorses of each brand's sports car stable, adding aerodynamic bits, improved suspension, and other go-fast goodies.

The Endless Pony Car Wars Continue:

Under the hood of the Mustang GT is Ford's 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine producing 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-meters) of torque. The Chevy Camaro SS has a 6.2-liter V8 making 455 (339 kW) hp and 455 lb-ft (616 Nm) of torque. While the performance numbers are similar, the Camaro is lighting, giving it an advantage that it capitalizes on early in the drag race – it gets a noticeable lead off the start. The team at Throttle House settled on a 2018 Camaro because it's mechanically similar to the 2019 model year car, just with a different front fascia.

The Camaro gets an early lead off the line, putting considerable distance between it and the Mustang. However, as the two near the quarter-mile finish line, the Mustang begins to gain ground, closing the gap, but it's not enough. As the two cross the finish line, the Mustang is gaining. The Camaro wins by just over a car length, making the race finish neck and neck. The race is short, and they do it only once, too. Switch drivers or lanes, and the results could be much closer – or wildly different.

There are few rivalries in the automotive world as legendary as the Ford Mustang and the Chevy Camaro. Well, there is Ford and Ferrari. And the Ford F-150 versus those other pickups. Wait, maybe it's Ford that likes to kick up some dirt. Why is the automaker so confrontational? Either way, Ford's most iconic rivalry has given consumers some of the best sports cars ever as Ford and Chevrolet have battled for the hearts and dollars of consumers. It's a war that's raged since 1967 when Chevy introduced the Camaro to take on the Ford Mustang, and one that'll continue with the consumers being the real winners.

Source: Throttle House via YouTube