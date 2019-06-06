The 2019 Audi A6 Avant is quite the looker. And the more-rugged Allroad model makes the attractive wagon even more alluring. Unfortunately, beautiful wagons such as this typically don't make their way to the U.S. – we only have the Volvo Cross Country models to lust after these days. But a new report gives us hope for a new A6 Allroad on U.S. roads.

An Audi spokesperson, speaking to Car and Driver, says the company is seriously considering an A6 Allroad for the States. If true, it would be the first American A6 Allroad since the C5 generation left in 2004. But it won't be an exact clone of the current Euro model.

The turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel engine won't carry over for… reasons. Instead, a U.S.-spec Allroad might get the turbocharged 3.0-liter gas V6 from the current A6. In the sedan, that engine produces 335 horsepower (249 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters). Assuming those specs carry over, that would give it a significant boost over the base A6 Allroad.

For Europe, the base A6 Allroad produces 228 hp (170 kW) with 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque in Europe. The mid-range Quattro 50 TDI, meanwhile, delivers 282 hp (210 kW) and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm), while the high-po Quattro 55 TDI model packs 349 hp (257 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm).

If all goes as planned, and America does get the A6 Allroad, don't expect an entry-level price. With a mid-$60,000 price tag, the A6 Allroad would compete directly with other lifted wagons like the Volvo V90 Cross Country ($52,550), and more traditional options like the Mercedes-Benz E450 ($64,200).

Source: Car And Driver