The McLaren 720S is fast. The automaker claims it can sprint from zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and 124 mph (200 kph) in 7.8. It's faster than a BMW S1000RR motorcycle, and it endlessly pulls to its top speed of 212 mph. The Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds YouTube channel decided to see what speed the supercar could hit in a standing mile – and it's an impressive 194.469 mph (314.630 kph).

The McLaren 720S Likes To Race:

Under the hood is McLaren's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (XXX Newton-meters) of torque. Power routes to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which shifts insanely fast. You can see how quickly the car shifts by watching the speedometer climb uninterrupted. You can hear the gears change, but there's no noticeable disturbance to the car's acceleration.

The video of McLaren 720S's standing mile speed test is straightforward. There's no insane cinematography, a thumping soundtrack, or explosive bits of exhaust noise. Instead, the video is quite subdued, the majority of which is a view out over the hood as the McLaren races down the runway. While the speedometer climbs with ferocity, the view from inside looking out is calm. Maybe it's the wide-open space that dulls the sense of speed, or perhaps it's the instrumental music playing softly in the background, barely audible over the already quiet engine and wind noise.

The video is just another example of how quick the McLaren 720S is, and how there could be even more power and performance hidden in the platform. Eventually, McLaren will replace the 720S with something faster, which doesn't seem possible. One route the company is taking is developing another hybrid much like the McLaren P1. Spy photographers have already captured early test mules of a hybrid 720S prototypes out testing. That would help increase power.

Source: Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds via YouTube