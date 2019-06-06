On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Ford teases its latest custom Mustang GT for the annual charity auction at EAA Airventure on July 25. The new one wears a livery taking inspiration from the "Old Crow" P-51 Mustang fighter planes that Colonel Bud Anderson flew during World War II, including providing more than six continuous hours of air support during D-Day.

"This year’s design is especially fitting for the 75-year commemoration of D-Day and the special place we reserve for heroes like Col. Anderson and countless others who demonstrated unparalleled valor and sacrifice," Craig Metros, Ford design director, said about this year's custom Mustang.

Roush Performance handled building the “Old Crow” Ford Mustang GT. The teaser photos don't show much of it yet, though. There's a matte green hood with black vents. A red and yellow checkerboard pattern covers the nose. Running up the hood, the Old Crow name appears in white in the style of the whiskey brand's label in the 1940s. The lower part of the body appears to be light gray. Judging by the photos of Col. Anderson's plane, it's possible that the car has a red trunk to match the aircraft's rudder.

Mechanically, the "Old Crow" Mustang GT packs a Roush/Ford Performance supercharger that pushes the output above 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts), rather than the stock 460 hp (343 kW). The Blue Oval also reports there are other performance parts but doesn't provide any details about them, yet. More details arrive ahead of the charity auction.

Col. Anderson is old friends with Roush Performance boss, Jack Roush. He even helped to restore a P-51 Mustang plane in the Old Crow livery in honor of Col. Anderson.

Last year's custom Mustang for the EAA Airventure auction took inspiration from the P-51s that served in the Royal Air Force that defended Britain. It sold for $420,000. To date, the Blue Oval has raised over $3.5 million for this group by auctioning aircraft-themed vehicles.

Source: Ford